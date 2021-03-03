WHMO Indian American: Indian American Maju Verghese Director of WMO in Joe Biden: Joe Biden appointed Maju Varghese as Director of WMO

Washington

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indo-American Maju Varghese as deputy assistant and director of the White House Military Office (WHMO). Previously, Varghese was also an important member of Biden’s election campaign and swearing-in committee. “Maju Varghese is now the deputy assistant to the president and the director of the White House military office,” Varghese tweeted, with a photo taken at the White House arrivals lounge after his appointment was announced.

Sharing the photo on Tuesday, he wrote: “I am grateful to have been sworn in after the primary and general elections, for this visit, for the fantastic team and for the history we have made. I am honored to serve the country and the president. I am proud to walk through these doors again with the family, their history and their hopes are with me. ”

It should be noted that the WMO White House has an office that provides military support for the functioning of the White House such as catering, transportation for the President, medical and hospitality service. The Director of WMO oversees all military operations in Airforce One (the President’s official plane) during the President’s trip around the world.

It is worth noting that Varghese was born in the United States and his parents came here from Thiruvala in Kerala. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in political science and economics.