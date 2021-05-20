Who and how decides on the second dose for those under 60?

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 2:47 PM

Health and communities approved this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Council to allow those under 60 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca to choose between supplementing the guideline with the same brand or with Pfizer. Despite this, the ministry assured that the option of supplementing the guideline with AstraZeneca must be ratified by the bioethics committee.

Failing to complete this last procedure, the Community of Madrid and Andalusia confirmed on Thursday that they would provide the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under 60 who request it. Of course, these citizens must sign an informed consent.

“We will give the second dose of AstraZeneca to all Andalusians who ask us for it. Trust. It is approved by experts and international organizations,” Juanma Moreno said on Twitter, a message similar to the one sent by Ayuso: “an end to the uncertainty that Sánchez has created.”

But, why will informed consent be requested to end the regimen with AstraZeneca and instead it will not be done when changing the second dose for Pfizer? This is one of the criticisms launched today by the Galician President, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who assures that they will seek informed consent in both cases because the decision to apply Pfizer “was not endorsed by the international scientific community “.

Precisely, the decision of the Interritorial came after the publication of a study by the Carlos III Institute which approved the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. This institution, which only tested this combination with 676 patients, indicated that the preliminary results of the Combivacs trial indicated that the mixture of the two brands was safe and effective.

The Catalan Minister of Health was also in favor of the fact that if the final decision is to inject Pfizer, it must be “in writing” and with “a protocol” because “the AstraZeneca file does not say so”.

In total, there are two million people under the age of 60 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and will now have to choose between completing the regimen or receiving a dose of Pfizer.

LaSexta was able to speak with some of these citizens: some say they do not know what they are going to decide and others criticize the interterritorial decision for having left such an important decision in the hands of the people.

“I would take the same one but since they don’t give us a lot of information … Sometimes what they do is confuse people. They should say it. Sometimes I think I’m not wearing it and so on. ‘that’s it,’ one criticized.