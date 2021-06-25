Who are the 2021 “Human Resources Influencers”?

Discover the fifty most valued leaders of people in the seventh edition of the competition organized by RRHHDigital

After the award ceremony of the “+ Influencers of Human Resources” was held on Wednesday 23 June, and once the top 10 of “+ Influencers” was announced, where Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of People and CSR of SEUR has been recognized as ‘The Most Influential of Human Resources’ followed by Raquel Gil, HR Director of Sanitas Seguros, and Joaquín Bau, Human Resources Director of BMW Ibérica, it is time to unveil the top 50 of the most influential leaders of HR of this 2021.

During the gala, in addition to the top 10, the 30 most influential in the Human Resources sector were also unveiled. It’s time to discover the list of the 50 most influential professionals, among those and to whom professionals and personalities the more than 120,000 votes received in RRHHDigital were intended in just four weeks.

Top 50 of the ‘Most Influencers of Human Resources’

1. Itxaso Larrañaga – SEUR

2. Raquel Gil – Sanitas Seguros

3. Joaquín Bau – BMW Ibérica

4. José Luis Risco – EY

5. Juan José Cestero – ILUNION Hotels

6. Jorge Calviño – Allfunds Bank

7. Manuel Alejandre – Procter & Gamble

8. Maria Sánchez – IFEMA

9. Antonio Pérez – Fetico

10. Alvaro Vázquez – Securitas Direct

11. Luis de Blas – Tabacalera

12. Iñigo Sagardoy – Sagardoy Law Firm

13. Carlos Delgado – Compensa CH

14. Jesús Torres – Food delivery brands

15. Juan Manuel Chicote – DKV Seguros

16. Miguel Charneco – Arvato

17. Iker Barricat – The Adecco Group

18. Alberto Ogando – Generali Seguros

19. Francisco Puertas – Hurry

20. Lucio Fernández – Gomarco

21. Enrique Sánchez – The Adecco Group

22. Ana Matarranz – Howden Iberia

23. Monica Yáñez – Psicosoft

24. Antonio Martínez – DomusVi

25. Borja Aranguren – Cobee

26. Eloy del Moral – Leroy Merlin

27. Luis Moral – LG Electronics

28. Mayte Gómez Electrolux

29. Ana Morales – Janssen

30. Marta García-Valenzuela – Talengo

31. Jaime Sol – EY

32. Patricia Barroso – GiGroup

33. Diego García de Vinuesa – NH

34. Andrés Menéndez – Randstad

35. Arturo de las Heras – CEF Udima

36. Pilar LLácer – EAE

37. David Martín – Steelcase

38. Begoña Landazuri – Aldesa Group

39. Federico de Vicente – Gympass

40. Arancha Torres – Capgemini

41. Ana López Seisdedos – Homeserve

42. Ignacio Salvatierra – Aon

43. Elena Cantó Group – ASV

44. Miguel Serres – AYRE Hotels

45. Rosa Zárate – Executive of Köppen

46. ​​Pilar Jericó – Be-Up

47. Ana Romeo – Cigna

48. Julián Baños – EF

49. Teresa Coelho – KPMG

50. Monica Zai – Heineken

In addition, the award for the most influential influencer in human resources went to … Ignacio (Nacho) Villoch – BBVA.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all our sponsors of this edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources: Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream; as well as the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors for their institutional support.

