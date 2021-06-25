Who are the 2021 “Human Resources Influencers”?
Discover the fifty most valued leaders of people in the seventh edition of the competition organized by RRHHDigital
After the award ceremony of the “+ Influencers of Human Resources” was held on Wednesday 23 June, and once the top 10 of “+ Influencers” was announced, where Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of People and CSR of SEUR has been recognized as ‘The Most Influential of Human Resources’ followed by Raquel Gil, HR Director of Sanitas Seguros, and Joaquín Bau, Human Resources Director of BMW Ibérica, it is time to unveil the top 50 of the most influential leaders of HR of this 2021.
During the gala, in addition to the top 10, the 30 most influential in the Human Resources sector were also unveiled. It’s time to discover the list of the 50 most influential professionals, among those and to whom professionals and personalities the more than 120,000 votes received in RRHHDigital were intended in just four weeks.
Top 50 of the ‘Most Influencers of Human Resources’
1. Itxaso Larrañaga – SEUR
2. Raquel Gil – Sanitas Seguros
3. Joaquín Bau – BMW Ibérica
4. José Luis Risco – EY
5. Juan José Cestero – ILUNION Hotels
6. Jorge Calviño – Allfunds Bank
7. Manuel Alejandre – Procter & Gamble
8. Maria Sánchez – IFEMA
9. Antonio Pérez – Fetico
10. Alvaro Vázquez – Securitas Direct
11. Luis de Blas – Tabacalera
12. Iñigo Sagardoy – Sagardoy Law Firm
13. Carlos Delgado – Compensa CH
14. Jesús Torres – Food delivery brands
15. Juan Manuel Chicote – DKV Seguros
16. Miguel Charneco – Arvato
17. Iker Barricat – The Adecco Group
18. Alberto Ogando – Generali Seguros
19. Francisco Puertas – Hurry
20. Lucio Fernández – Gomarco
21. Enrique Sánchez – The Adecco Group
22. Ana Matarranz – Howden Iberia
23. Monica Yáñez – Psicosoft
24. Antonio Martínez – DomusVi
25. Borja Aranguren – Cobee
26. Eloy del Moral – Leroy Merlin
27. Luis Moral – LG Electronics
28. Mayte Gómez Electrolux
29. Ana Morales – Janssen
30. Marta García-Valenzuela – Talengo
31. Jaime Sol – EY
32. Patricia Barroso – GiGroup
33. Diego García de Vinuesa – NH
34. Andrés Menéndez – Randstad
35. Arturo de las Heras – CEF Udima
36. Pilar LLácer – EAE
37. David Martín – Steelcase
38. Begoña Landazuri – Aldesa Group
39. Federico de Vicente – Gympass
40. Arancha Torres – Capgemini
41. Ana López Seisdedos – Homeserve
42. Ignacio Salvatierra – Aon
43. Elena Cantó Group – ASV
44. Miguel Serres – AYRE Hotels
45. Rosa Zárate – Executive of Köppen
46. Pilar Jericó – Be-Up
47. Ana Romeo – Cigna
48. Julián Baños – EF
49. Teresa Coelho – KPMG
50. Monica Zai – Heineken
In addition, the award for the most influential influencer in human resources went to … Ignacio (Nacho) Villoch – BBVA.
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all our sponsors of this edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources: Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream; as well as the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors for their institutional support.
* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.
DRHNumeric