Who are the European workers most stressed by their work?

At a time like the present, with the changes the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are bringing to the world of work, UK analysts at Small Business Price are analyzing various factors to determine which workers are at the highest and lowest risk of end up “ exhausted ”. by country, i.e. the most and least exhausted or stressed by their working conditions of the 26 countries analyzed.

If we take data on wages, the happiness index or hours worked from the OECD, it appears that the most exhausted European countries are Portugal, Greece and Latvia. They typically have longer work weeks and lower wages, with happiness rates close to fair approval.

At the other end of the scale, Denmark ranks as the place with the lowest risk of burnout, with the happiest citizens and the shortest work weeks. The Netherlands, for example, is the country with the best work-life balance, with an average of 29.3 hours worked per week. The UK, on ​​the other hand, ranks in the bottom five for work-life balance, due to the high number of working hours (36.6).

Spain, for example, is in the middle of the table, with a happiness index of 6.4, some 36.5 hours worked and an average annual salary of 32,557 euros gross. However, Spain ranks fourth among the countries with the best work-life balance.

