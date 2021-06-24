Who are the ‘Human Resources Most Influencers’ in 2021?

Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR at SEUR, was recognized as “The + Influencer of Human Resources” in 2021, followed by Raquel Gil (Sanitas Seguros) and Joaquín Bau (BMW Ibérica). José Luis Risco (EY) and Juan José Cestero (ILUNION Hotels) complete the top 5 of this edition. Nacho Villoch (BBVA) has been chosen as ‘The + Influencer of Human Resources’



Last Wednesday, June 23, was held the presentation gala of “The + Influent of Human Resources” during which Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR of SEUR was recognized as “The + Influential of Human Resources human resources ”, followed by Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources at Sanitas Seguros and Joaquín Bau, Director of Human Resources at BMW Ibérica.

At the gala, the names of the 10 most influential people in HR were also unveiled. The aforementioned Itxaso Larrañaga, Raquel Gil and Joaquín Bau were joined by seven other people managers, leaders in the HR sector, who have distinguished themselves through their work, leadership and influence in the HR world. We have discovered the top 10 of ‘The Most Influencers of Human Resources’:

Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR of SEUR Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources of Sanitas Seguros Joaquín Bau, Director of Human Resources of BMW Ibérica José Luis Risco, Talent Partner / PAS of EY Spain Juan José Cestero, Director of Human Resources and Development of ILUNION Hotels Talent Jorge Calviño, Chief People Officer of Allfunds Bank Manuel Alejandre, HR Director of Procer & Gamble in Spain and Portugal María Sánchez, Director of People, Quality and CSR at IFEMA Antonio Pérez, Secretary General of FETICO Álvaro Vázquez, Director of Employee Management of Securitas Direct

* ‘The Human Resources Influencer +: Nacho Villoch (BBVA)

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream. It also benefits from the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors.

