WHO chief coronavirus: Laboratory leak theory on the origin of coronaviruses WHO chief: WHO chief did not rule out the possibility of a laboratory leak of the corona virus

WHO chief: Laboratory leak theory on the origin of coronavirus not ruled out

Beijing / Geneva

The World Health Organization (WHO) team of experts investigating the genesis of the corona virus said the source of the deadly virus has yet to be discovered and more studies are needed to answer questions . The international team’s report was released on Tuesday. The team visited the city of Wuhan in China from January 14 to February 10, where the first case of the virus was reported in December 2019.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said: “When it comes to the World Health Organization, all views are on the table. The report is a very important start. We have not yet found the source of the virus and we must continue to follow the science and we must not overlook anything.

He said the virus had been disclosed by the lab, it needed to be fully investigated. The team’s report said it was unlikely, but Tedros said the need for an investigation. He said the team in China could not get the necessary data and said the need for better data sharing in the future.