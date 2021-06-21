who chief scientist mix & match vaccination: WHO has given good news on getting two different vaccines, said – long-term protection against crown

Strong points:

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said it was proving to be very effective. She said different vaccines work effectively against the corona variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has given good news about the installation of two different corona vaccines. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said he was working effectively against the corona variant when two different companies get the vaccine. He said this latest research has opened doors for countries waiting for the corona vaccine to give their citizens a second dose.

Swaminathan said: “Now these countries will be able to use another vaccine for immunization.” Previously, many scientists had suggested that corona vaccines from two different companies could be installed to deal with the corona variants. This will provide longer protection against the variants and also immunity. However, he warned that data from Britain, Spain and Germany showed that patients experience more pain, fever and other side effects after receiving two different vaccines.

“The immune system becomes more reactive to different vaccines”

The WHO scientist also said that vaccines from two different companies create an over-reactive immune system, producing high levels of antibodies and white blood cells that kill cells affected by the virus. Meanwhile, many countries around the world are being tested to apply two different vaccines to rapidly increase vaccination. In Malaysia, it is planned to put the Kovishield and Pfizer vaccines one after the other.

At the same time, officials in some other countries and pharmaceutical companies have started preparing booster shots for the corona virus variants. However, at present, health officials have said it is too early to say whether it will be necessary now or not. Swaminathan said we don’t have any information on this yet. He said this step is still immature as the corona vaccine has yet to be installed in many countries. Previously, Britain had said the corona vaccine booster would be applied before the cold in Britain to prevent the spread of this outbreak.