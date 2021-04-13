WHO chief warns COVID 19 pandemic far from over calls to sell live animals: end of Kovid-19 epidemic far, ban on using live animals: WHO

Strong points:

The WHO chief said that even after administering 78 crore doses of the vaccine, his end was still far away. He said it could be controlled by taking drastic public health measures. WHO told the world it lives off animals in the United Nations / Geneva food market Banned sale

The Corona virus is another bad news amid the crisis. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adanom Gebrecius, said that although more than 78 million doses of anti-Kovid-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide so far, the end of the epidemic is still far away. However, it can be controlled in a matter of months by taking strict public health measures. Meanwhile, the WHO has called on countries around the world to ban the sale of live animals in the food market.

The first case of infection with the corona virus was reported in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China. So far, 13,65,00,400 people around the world have fallen prey to it. Of these, 29.44,500 have died. The WHO chief said: “In January and February, the world saw a decrease in cases of infection for six consecutive weeks. Now we are seeing an increase in cases for seven straight weeks and death cases have been increasing for four weeks.

“ Tika is a powerful weapon but not the only weapon ”

The WHO chief said last week the most cases had occurred in a week. He has already had more than three cases. There has been a huge increase in cases in many countries in Asia and West Asia. Gebrecius told reporters in Geneva that more than 78 million doses of anti-Kovid-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide. The vaccine is a powerful weapon, but it is not the only weapon.

He said, “Social distancing works. Masking is effective. The ventilation is efficient. Surveillance, investigation, detection of people exposed to infected people, segregation, etc. are measures to deal with infection and save lives. The WHO chief warns that the end of the epidemic is far away, but the world has many reasons to be optimistic.