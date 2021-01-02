who coronavirus pandemic: WHO expert says COVID-19 is not the most serious pandemic and a deadly virus could strike the world – which the expert says is not the most big deadly virus that can sweep the world

Geneva

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the corona virus outbreak is not the “ most terrible ” and even more deadly virus that can engulf the world. WHO Emergency Program Director Dr Mike Ryan says the epidemic has woken the world to sleep. The Corona virus has killed more than 18 lakh worldwide. Previously, the Spanish flu was considered a serious global epidemic in which 5 million people died in one year.

“I learned to do better”

Speaking to the media, Dr Ryan said this outbreak was very serious and affected all corners of the earth, but it was not necessarily the most significant. He says, “It’s time to wake up.” We are now learning how science, logistics, training and administration can be improved, how communication can be improved but our planet is fragile. He said we live in a complex global society and the threats will continue. We must learn from this tragedy how to work together. We should do better by honoring those we have lost.

‘Will remain a part of life’

Even though the vaccine has come to America and Europe, Ryan also said the virus is more likely to stay a part of our lives. He said it will remain a dangerous virus but the risk will be reduced. It has to be seen to what extent it can be eliminated using the vaccine. Even though the vaccine is very effective, there is no guarantee that it will completely eliminate the virus or disease it causes. This is why the vaccine is given to these high risk people.

Terrible pandemics

Victims of the Spanish flu were mostly young, and people between the ages of 20 and 40 were more likely to die. It is believed that if the same epidemic is reborn, the whole of world civilization will come to a halt and the greatest food crisis will occur. There will be riots due to the lack of food, which will shake governments and create political instability in the world. At the same time, the Black Death is considered the world’s most terrible epidemic, which killed between 75 million and 20 million people in Africa, Europe and Asia between 1347 and 1351.