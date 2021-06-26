WHO delta variant: delta variant of Covid 19 is the most transmissible, according to WHO chief

United Nations / Geneva

The World Health Organization has again warned of the delta variant of the corona virus. After that, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the delta variant of Kovid-19 is the most infectious of all the variants found so far. He also said that this variant has been found in at least 85 countries around the world. He said the delta variant was spreading rapidly among people who had not yet received the corona vaccine.

Concerns about the Delta variant around the world

The WHO Director-General said on Friday that I know that there are currently a lot of concerns about the nature of the delta in the world and that the WHO is also concerned about this. The delta form of the corona virus was first discovered in India. He said in Geneva that the delta is the most contagious of all the forms detected so far and has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among people who have not been vaccinated.

WHO has expressed concern over increasing infection

Expressing concern about the relaxation of public health and social measures in some countries, he said we are starting to see infections increase around the world. More cases means more hospitalizations, which will increase pressure on healthcare workers and the healthcare system and increase the risk of death.

WHO’s emphasis on the equal distribution of vaccines

Ghebreyesus said new forms of Kovid-19 are expected to arrive and will continue to arrive. He said viruses do this, they keep being born but we can prevent the forms from coming by stopping the spread of infection. The WHO chief said it’s easy to understand that more infection means more infection and less infection means less form. He said that is why the WHO has been saying for a year that vaccine allocation must be fair.

A WHO expert also said the delta variant was dangerous

Dr Maria Van Kirkhove, COVID-19 technical manager at WHO, said the delta form is a dangerous virus and is more contagious than the alpha form which itself was highly contagious in Europe and other countries . He said infection cases are on the decline in many European countries, but other events, including large-scale sports or religious programs, are also taking place. The result of all of these activities is that the delta form spreads rapidly among unvaccinated people.

The vaccine is the only effective solution in the war against Delta

Kirkhov said some countries have a high number of people vaccinated, but the entire population of those countries has not yet been vaccinated and many people have not received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He said the Covid-19 delta form vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness and death.