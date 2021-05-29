WHO has warned that the Covid 19 pandemic will not be over until 70% of them are vaccinated

Strong points:

The official death toll from the corona virus has so far crossed 3.5 million worldwide, including India, more than 160 million people have been infected with this epidemic, the World Health Organization has warned that the corona outbreak will not end from the world soon. was geneva

The official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic that began in the city of Wuhan in China has exceeded 3.5 million worldwide. So far, more than 160 million people have been infected with this epidemic worldwide, including India. Amid this disaster, the World Health Organization has warned that the corona outbreak is not going to end anytime soon around the world. WHO Europe director Hans Kulge has said that until 70% of the population is vaccinated against the corona virus, this epidemic will not end.

Hans Kulge expressed concern that the rate of application of the corona vaccine was going very slowly. He said that in order to end the corona virus outbreak, it is necessary that 70% of the population be vaccinated. Kulge said the main reason for his concern now is the more infectious variants of the corona virus. He said that it could be understood from this example that the variant of the corona virus B.1617 found in India is more infectious than the strain of the corona virus B.117 found in Britain. Interestingly, the strain found in Britain is already more contagious than its predecessor.

“Speed ​​is most important in the epidemic”

Dr Hans Kulge in Belgium said speed is the most important thing in the epidemic. He said that even when the WHO declared the corona virus a pandemic, many countries were waiting and we wasted our precious time. Kulge said that in order to beat the corona virus we need to vaccinate very quickly. Kulge said our best friend is speed and time is against us. The vaccination rate is still very slow. We need to increase its speed and the number of vaccines.

Globally, there has been a 13% decrease in the total number of new cases of the corona virus per day. However, these figures remain more or less frequent. Official cases of corona infection worldwide have crossed 160 million. A total of 35 lakh people have died due to this outbreak so far. According to the WHO, the United States remains the most affected country in terms of the number of cases and deaths in the world.

Brazil and India after America in terms of deaths

India ranks second in terms of corona infection. In terms of Corona deaths, Brazil is second after America and India third. In India, more than 3 lakh of people have died because of the crown. On the other hand, the WHO estimates that contrary to official figures, so far three times as many people have died from the corona virus.