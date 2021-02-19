who is swati mohan: everything you need to know about indian american swati mohan at NASA during Mars mission: Indian Swati mission included in NASA Mars mission

While enthusiasm for another step on Mars at NASA’s mission control was at its peak, there was a different reason for happiness and pride for the Indian people. In fact, the voice that connected the world to this mission was that of a girl from India. As Dr. Lead Swati Mohan’s directing and controlling operations began to share the story of each step of perseverance, the pride of the nation spread. Swati was making live commentary from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory during Perseverance’s Mars landing and sharing instant information with the world.

Meditation on the moon and Saturn

Swati, who left India for the United States at the age of one, did a doctorate in aeronautics / astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She worked for Saturn’s Cassini and Moon’s GRAIL missions before Mars. She has been associated with the Perseverance mission since 2013. Swati, who works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Paisdina, says there is an attempt to expand human understanding here and always find something new. She says it’s an honor to work here. Working in this kind of environment provides a lot of inspiration.

This is how life changed …

As a child, Swati’s curiosity for the unknown corners of the universe began to awaken as soon as she saw the first episode of the famous Star Trek TV series and her mind was also exploring the universe. Swati says that earlier she wanted to become a pediatrician. He was always interested in space, but didn’t know much about the region. At the age of 16, a physics class changed her life. His teacher explained everything in such a way that he decided to do engineering and then decided to join Space Research.

Swati was commenting live

Swati Mission to Mars

Swati March 2020 Guidance, Navigation and Controls is the operations leader. She led the Mars 2020 attitude control system and was the Senior Systems Engineer throughout mission development. The acute control system prepares the vehicle for what to do. It also determines the position of the spacecraft in space. During the entry, descent and landing on Mars, the positions of the spacecraft were fixed under their supervision, and commands were given for a safe landing.

The human settlement will settle on Mars? Answers to 5 questions about the NASA mission

The human settlement will settle on Mars? Answers to 5 questions about the NASA mission