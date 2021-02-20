who killed Jamal Khashoggi: US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder case: US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder case

Strong points:

The US Biden administration is expected to issue an intelligence report next week, which is expected to escalate tensions in its relationship with Saudi Arabia. In fact, according to US media, this intelligence report revealed that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The report was prepared by the office of the director of national intelligence and will be released to the public next week, the Washington Post reported. Khashogi used to write articles in the Washington Post criticizing the Saudi government. He was murdered after giving him a narcotic substance when he went to a Saudi consulate based in Istanbul to obtain the necessary papers for marriage to a Turkish citizen.

America: The “terrorist” status of the Houthi rebels back in Yemen, who are trying to help the Gulf countries, Biden, how is that possible?

The Biden administration’s tough stance on Saudi Arabia

The Biden administration has indicated that his father will not speak to Saudi President Salman bin Abdulaziz and that Mohammed bin Salman will speak to the country’s Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, and not President Mohammed bin Salman. It should be noted that the crown prince is considered the ruler of the country but that the US administration is only in favor of talks with his counterparts.

America is bothering Arabia?

Previously, the United States had announced the withdrawal of terrorist status from the Houthi rebels in Yemen and announced that it was ceasing to support Arabia. Biden said diplomacy was being extended to end the war in Yemen to prevent this humanitarian and strategic destruction. In 2019, the US Congress passed a law requiring the submission of an investigative report into the role of a Saudi officer in Khashogi’s murder.