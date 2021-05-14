who leads the second year of the coronavirus pandemic: do not vaccinate children but give doses to the covax pandemic Give a dose to rich countries

Strong points:

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom warns – Second year of corona outbreak, WHO chief calls on rich countries to give doses to Kovacs instead of applying vaccine to children At present, this year the Corona epidemic in India than last year Deadlier, the fourth wave of devastation in Japan caused more than 33.47 lakh deaths due to the corona epidemic in the world

The head of the World Health Organization warned on Friday that the second year of the Corona epidemic was going to be very deadly. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes said: “The second year of the pandemic is shaping up to a much more deadly life than the first.” At the same time, he called on rich countries to give doses for the Kovacs instead of applying vaccines to children.

The head of the World Health Organization said at the press conference: “I can understand why some countries want to give vaccines to children and adolescents here, but for now I would ask them to reconsider and give the vaccine to Kovacs instead. I am ”.

What is Kovacs?

The Kovacs facility is a global collaboration with the Corona vaccine. Its objective is to develop the development and production of vaccines and to achieve them for all. This collaboration is led by GAVI. GAVI is an Alliance of Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and WHO.

India faces very dangerous second wave of Corona

This year India faces a very dangerous second wave of Corona. There are roughly as many new cases coming to India as there are new cases coming to the rest of the world. So far more than 2 lakh 60,000 Indians have died from Corona. Likewise, Japan is currently grappling with a fierce fourth wave of Corona and must urgently put in 3 regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics. Now the demand for the cancellation of the Olympics has started to grow.

Corona has collected over 33.47 lakh lives to date

So far, at least 33 lakh 47,000 people around the world have died due to the corona outbreak. After a rapid vaccination in the United States, the situation quickly improved. About 60 percent of adults there received one or two doses of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine was launched in the United States since Thursday for children between the ages of 12 and 15. But this superpower of the world suffered the most from Corona. So far more than 5 lakh 80 thousand people have died because of the crown in America. Guidelines for wearing masks for those who have been vaccinated in the United States have now been withdrawn.

Rich countries bought more vaccines than their total population.

Countries like the United States, Canada have accumulated such a stock of vaccines that will remain intact even after having vaccinated their entire population. In such a situation, the World Health Organization fears that the lack of vaccines in poor countries may not worsen the situation. This is the reason why the head of WHO is asking to donate the vaccine for the Kovacs program.