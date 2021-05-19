Who on Coronavirus Crisis in India: New Kovid-19 Cases in India Decrease But World’s Highest Deaths: WHO – New kovid-19 cases in India reduced by 13% on weekdays, but who is the highest in the world

Strong points:

India saw a 13% drop in new Kovid-19 cases last week, according to WHO, even after that new infection cases are the highest in the world, where 48 lakh new cases have been reported and new cases of death from 86,000 Stay down United Nations

In the past week in India, new cases of Kovid-19 have fallen by 13 percent, but new cases of infection are still the highest in India globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said so. According to updated weekly Kovid-19 epidemiological data received by WHO from national authorities through May 16, the past week has seen a steady decline in new cases and deaths worldwide.

Worldwide, where more than 48 lakh new cases have been reported and new death cases are below 86,000. It was down 12% and 5% respectively from the previous week. The organization said the maximum number of new cases came from India (23, 87, 663 new cases), which was down 13 percent from the previous week. Next come Brazil (4.37,076 new cases, 3% increase), the United States (2.35,638 new cases, 21% decrease), Argentina (1.51,332 new cases, 8% increase) and Colombia (1,15,834, six percent increase).

Two new patients die for a population of one lakh

Most of the new cases of death were also reported in India, where 27,922 new cases were recorded. Two new patients die for a population of one lakh, that’s a four percent increase. Next come Nepal (1,224 new deaths, 4.2 new deaths per 100,000 population, 266% increase) and Indonesia (1,125 new deaths, 0.4 new deaths per 100,000 population, a decrease of 5 %).

According to data received by the WHO from national authorities up to May 9, the maximum number of new cases in India was recorded at 27,38,957, five percent more than the previous week. According to WHO estimates, the total number of cases of infection in India is 2.46 crore and the total number of deaths is 2.70,284. The data also revealed that more than 2.5 million new cases were reported in the Southeast Asian region last week and more than 30,000 patients have died.

New cases have declined after increasing for nine consecutive weeks

This is respectively 12% and 7% less than the previous week. The organization said new cases have declined after rising for nine consecutive weeks, although the total number is at an all time high since the start of the global pandemic. Also said death cases increased for the ninth consecutive week.