WHO on covid 19 strains in India: Only one delta variant strain of corona virus found in India is of concern: WHO – b1617 form of covid 19 found in India is now of concern which

The United Nations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a single B.1.617.2 strain of the delta B.1.617 variant of the first corona virus found in India is now “of concern”. The organization said the rate of spread of infection in the two remaining variants of the delta variant is very low. Form B.1.617 was first found in India and these three forms are divided into B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.

In the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, WHO said that on May 11 of this year, using data available for B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants, it was determined that the global variant B.1.617 of concern ‘(a form of concern) (VOC). WHO said: “Since then it has been proven that the highest risk to human life is from B.1.617.2, while the rate of spread of infection in other forms is very low. . “

13 64,668 new cases of Kovid-19 arrived in India last week

The update released by the United Nations health agency said: “B.1.617.2 is still a VOC and we are monitoring the increasing rate of infection due to this and the increasing cases of infection in many countries accordingly. Studying the impact of this model is a high priority for WHO. ‘ The WHO on Monday announced a new method for naming important forms of COVID-19 based on the Greek alphabet (like alpha, beta, gamma, etc.) to “make them easier to name and remember.”

The update says 13,646,668 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India last week, down 26% from previous weeks. There were 420,981 new cases in Brazil, 219,910 in Argentina, 153,587 in the United States and 150,517 in Colombia. The Southeast Asia region reported more than 1.5 million new cases and more than 29,000 deaths, down 24% and 8% respectively from the previous week. He said: “Cases of infection have declined for the third week in a row and cases of death have declined for the first time since early March 2021.” India has recorded the highest number of deaths in the South Asian region. This was followed by more deaths in Indonesia and Nepal.