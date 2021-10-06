who-recommends-a-malaria-vaccine-for-the-first-time-in-history

The scientific community has been pursuing a malaria vaccine for more than 100 years. It has been a search that has involved as many millions of euros as the hours of work of scientists and epidemiologists around the world, but it is already a reality: for the first time, there is one that has won the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO ) to be administered on a large scale and therefore can be added – not replaced – to the basic package of preventive and diagnostic measures. It is the so-called RTS, S / AS 01 of the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, Mosquirix by its commercial name, and this Wednesday has made history.

The director general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed his satisfaction with the announcement. “I started my career as a malaria researcher and longed for the day when we would have an effective vaccine against this ancient and terrible disease. Today is that day: a historic day. The long-awaited vaccine is a great advance for science, children’s health and disease control ”, he expressed at a press conference this Wednesday. “Its use, in addition to existing prevention tools, can save tens of thousands of lives of the youngest every year.”

The immunization recommended by the WHO today acts against the parasite Plasmodium falciparum , transmitted to humans through the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes, the deadliest in the world and the most prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2019 occurred 409. 000 deaths from malaria, the 90% of them on this continent, where children are the main victims: more than 260. 000 Africans under five years of age die each year from this parasitic disease that infects about 200 million people annually.

“For centuries, malaria has stalked sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Today’s recommendation offers a ray of hope for the continent, which bears the greatest burden of the disease,” he added. The position of the WHO, from now on, will be that, in the context of the comprehensive control of this disease, the RTS, S vaccine be used for the prevention of malaria caused by P. falciparum in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission. This should be administered in four doses in children from five months of age.

Mosquirix was developed at the Manhiça Health Research Center or CISM, one of the most eminent spaces devoted to health African medical and scientific innovation. The institution meets 25 years this 2021 as a pioneering example of successful collaboration on equal terms between the Government of Spain and Mozambique.

“This is a vaccine that has been developed in Africa, for children Africans and with African scientists. This field of research is plagued with unsuccessful efforts, and now we have one that has demonstrated its ability to prevent diseases and deaths, “said Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO Immunization department, on Monday. in a virtual briefing. Additionally, Pedro Alonso, director of the World Malaria Program of the same organization, highlighted the extraordinary of this finding: “We do not have vaccines against filariasis, or onchocerciasis, or Guinea worms or any protozoa because, from the point of view of Biologically, they are incredibly complex. From a scientific perspective, this is a great advance. ”

After three decades of research on this vaccine, after proving safe and effective in clinical trials, and after a positive evaluation in 800 of the European Medicines Agency, WHO sponsored a pilot program to supply it in selected areas of Kenya, Ghana and Malawi. This began in 2019 with a campaign led by the Ministries of Health of each country. “It was they who raised their hands to say: ‘We would like to be one of the countries that puts the introduction of this product to the test.’ That really expresses the intense desire to have an additional prevention tool ”, O’Brien assured last Monday.

Funded with 60 million euros for the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid, the campaign began with the objective of evaluating different pending issues: the feasibility of administering the four recommended doses, its role in reducing infant deaths, and its safety in the context of routine use. “There were some slightly puzzling signs in the phase three clinical trial, and as a precaution, it was important to resolve them,” O’Brien said, because in the larger trial those children who received the RTS, S had 10 times greater risk of developing meningitis than those who received only a control dose. “Through a very careful review it has been shown that these events were not related to its administration,” said the doctor.

Two years later, the results of this pilot program have been valued by the WHO’s main advisory bodies on this matter: the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG). They have concluded that the results are positive enough to recommend large-scale use of the vaccine. In this time, more than 2.3 million vials have been supplied through the routine immunization programs of each country in more than 800 . 000 children who have received at least one dose.

Data collected in the last two years demonstrate that RTS, S is safe, significantly reduces severe forms of the disease that are life-threatening, and also that it can be administered effectively in childhood vaccination settings of real life, even in times of pandemic, as demonstrated since the beginning of 2020, with the covid – 19 in between.

Given its partial effectiveness, of a 36% in children from five months of age, this immunization is not intended as a single remedy , but rather as a complementary tool to the existing ones that will help reduce infant mortality. “Such a reduction can translate into tens of thousands of lives saved each year,” said Dr. Mary Hamel, leader of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program.

Likewise, the WHO has highlighted that this STR, S increases equity in access to preventive measures, since the data from the pilot program show that in this Over two thirds of the children in the three countries who do not sleep under mosquito nets – one of the most effective tools – have benefited from immunization. Specifically, more than 90% of the children did enjoy at least one prevention tool. The WHO has also not found a negative impact on the interaction with other childhood vaccines.

Following this recommendation, what will happen during the next six months is that a search for financial partners will begin while the interested countries they begin to plan how to introduce the vaccine into their programs. “The next few months will be critical to define the financing mechanisms that ensure that all children benefit from this vaccine. And it is a great opportunity for world solidarity ”, Alonso suggested this Wednesday. “Decisions will be made through the Gavi board by the end of the year, and there is already a great collaboration with GSK, but exactly how it will be financed and what the cost per dose will be are still issues that lie ahead,” said O ‘Brien in the same act. In a joint press release, the Global Fund, Unitaid and Gavi have celebrated this news and announced that they will consider how to finance a new vaccination program.

For his part, Dr. Ghebreyesus has promised to move forward towards a massive mobilization, in his own words. “If we are going to increase access to this new tool, then we will need more production capacity. And that means we will need resources. Having a vaccine is an important milestone, but the key is to allow access to as many children as possible. So that will be the biggest challenge now, and we will do everything we can to make sure we have the necessary resources. ”

Fresh air for a stagnant fight

The fight against malaria during the first part of the 21st century has seen a golden age thanks to the development and implementation of some of the key prevention tools, such as networks mosquito nets, combined artemisinin treatments, rapid diagnostic tests and the inclusion of the fight against this pathology as one of the Sustainable Development Goals. The creation of the Global Fund and other bilateral agencies and foundations, such as Gates, also made it possible to have sufficient financial resources. All this has managed to prevent more than seven million deaths and more than 1. 500 million cases.

However, in the last five years progress has stalled. On numerous occasions, WHO has warned that with the tools and financial resources available, no further progress could be made. In this context, the approval of this body becomes a historic resolution. “As we have seen with the covid – 19, where there is political will, there is funds available to ensure that the vaccines arrive ”, O’Brien has sentenced.

Innovations on the way

RTS, S is the first vaccine to get the WHO recommendation, but there are others. Last May, the University of Oxford announced that its proposal has shown a 77% effectiveness in preliminary results of its clinical trial, of which phase 3 will begin to further explore its capabilities. Also this year, the German laboratory BioNTech announced the start of clinical trials of a “safe and highly effective” immunization with messenger RNA by the end of 2022. And in the United States, a scientific team has infected Subsequent treatment with a drug induces protection of up to 100% against the microorganism. “This cannot be the final one. It is a really important one, but we hope that it will demonstrate that malaria vaccines can be developed and stimulate the search for others that complement this or that, hopefully, go further ”, Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the Program, has concluded hopefully. World Malaria.