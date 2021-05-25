WHO says Bharat Biotech needs additional information for emergency use Covaxin list: WHO shocks Bharat Biotech, seeks more information on Covaxin

New York / Geneva

The World Health Organization (WHO) said more information needs to be obtained from Bharat Biotech, which is trying to include its covicin vaccine in the list of emergency uses for Kovid-19. Latest report on guidance on the status of Kovid-19 vaccines in the WHO EUL assessment procedure, posted on the WHO website on May 18, says Bharat Biotech has submitted an expression of interest (Letter of Interest) April 19 and now needs more information.

According to the WHO, registration authorization requests for the emergency vaccine use process are confidential. According to the agency, the WHO will publish full results if a document submitted for evaluation meets the criteria for inclusion in the list.

“Submit 90% of documents to WHO”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) told the government it had submitted 90% of the documents to the WHO for inclusion of the cocaine vaccine in the Emergency Use List (EUL ). Sources in New Delhi gave this information on Monday. According to sources, Bharat Biotech told the central government that the remaining documents could be submitted by June.

Sources said that a meeting with BBIL on EUL was attended by the company’s managing director, V. Krishna Mohan, and his associates and senior officials from the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology and Human Resources. Department of External Affairs. Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla also attended the meeting. Let us know that this vaccine is being implemented on a large scale in India, but has not yet been recognized by the WHO.