WHO scientists freed from 14-day ‘captivity’ in China, launch crown genesis investigation

Strong points:

After 14 days of isolation in China, scientists from the World Health Organization have launched an investigation to find the origin of the coronation.

Scientists from the World Health Organization, who arrived in Wuhan to investigate the origin of the corona virus, have started their work in ending China’s 14-day isolation. On Thursday morning, he was seen leaving the hotel and boarding a bus. We couldn’t tell where they had gone. The WHO team arrived in China on January 14.

China furious with America for questioning the investigation

Several years have also raised questions about the WHO team traveling to Wuhan to investigate this global epidemic after 1 year. Many countries, including the United States and Great Britain, suspect the visit will yield significant results. On the flip side, China has been groundless from the start with fears about the origin of Corona from Wuhan. China has also criticized the United States for giving political color to the World Health Organization investigation.

China could stop visiting the Wuhan Institute

Confirming the WHO expert visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhou Lizan told a press conference on Monday that China supports the study by experts around the world to find out the origin of the virus and its path of spread. Zhao, however, did not provide any details regarding the visit and whether he would be allowed to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Several other experts, including US President Donald Trump, claimed Corona was from the Wuhan Institute.

Will China allow the WHO team to investigate properly?

The WIV, however, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Previously, the deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC) Jeng Yishin told media on January 9 that the timing of the team’s arrival in Wuhan was still under consideration. Zeng said China and the WHO agreed to a special settlement of the investigation in four video conferences. Chinese experts will also travel to Wuhan with the team coming to investigate. However, the possibility of the Chinese government intervening in their investigation is also expressed.

The world doesn’t know where Corona, the killer of 21 million people, came from

Previously, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, had criticized Beijing for not having given the necessary authorizations to a team of experts. So far 2,186,521 people have died from this deadly virus worldwide, the total number of infected has reached 101,523,178. Yet, people are not sure where the corona virus infection has spread to.