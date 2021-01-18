who was Cleopatra: who was the real Cleopatra beautiful and intelligent queen of Egypt: queen Cleopatra of Egypt

Many women in the history of the world have given the example of their domination. However, the Egyptian Cleopatra was the most powerful and most discussed even after she left this world. Cleopatra was not only praised for her beauty during her reign, but after her death, most people considered her famous for her beauty. It is different that Cleopatra is considered the mistress of a unique beauty, but in reality she was a much smarter and more intelligent ruler. It was her sharp politics, the art of networking, and her ability to make frequent changes that made her the only female ruler in the ancient world.

Not only attractive, Cleopatra was very intelligent

There isn’t much historical evidence of Cleopatra’s original place and views are mixed. Most believe she is from Macedonia, while others say her roots are linked to Africa. Despite this, she established herself as the queen of Egypt. She was the first person to speak the Egyptian language in the Ptolemaic kingdom of which she became the last queen. Cleopatra was so well loved for her intelligent, capable and attractive personality that she continued to be worshiped even after three centuries of death. Cleopatra never blindly followed traditions but kept pace with change according to her needs. It is said that she used to dress like the goddess Isis and attend special ceremonies so that she could be considered the natural right to rule. People were hypnotized before his way of speaking and speaking. Her rule is proof that she was not only beautiful or attractive, but that she was smarter than that.

When Julius Caesar was shocked

During this period, there was always a threat to power. In his own family, he had to avoid the coup d’état and foreign attacks. In such a situation, Cleopatra established close ties with the powerful Roman rulers. Even in the 49 20s he went to Syria and prepared an army. After returning to Egypt, he planned to challenge his brother and co-ruler, Pharaoh Tolmi XIII, and met the great Julius Caesar for this. It is said that his servant Apollodore hid him in a sheet and took him directly to Caesar. Caesar not only supported them, but also became close to them.

No plot to succeed

After that, Cleopatra removed her brother from power and sat on the throne herself. Some time later, in the Twenties, he gave birth to the son of Caesar and Caesar, who were to succeed him. After Caesar’s assassination in the twentieth, Cleopatra did not allow her siblings to fulfill their dream of power. His younger brother Tolmi X1V is said to have mysteriously disappeared while his sister Arsino IV was killed by Mark Anthony’s men. Cleopatra continued to rule with Caesareon. When Antony was appointed head of the eastern provinces of Rome, Cleopatra immediately established political ties with him.

Gold boat, silver paddle …

At Antoine’s invitation, she was hit in her twenties by the 41st, which is in present-day Turkey. She is said to have dressed as Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, and arrived in a golden boat with purple sails and a silver paddle. With the power of Anthony’s love, Cleopatra strengthened her control over the throne and kept Egypt free. Both had three children, whom Cleopatra later gave to the reins of states other than Egypt so that their empire could be further extended.

Has the truth changed after death?

However, after his death, his image was more popular than his reign. It is said that Octavian, Antony’s Roman rival, spread propaganda against Cleopatra, claiming that she was only beautiful and used to seduce others for her needs. For centuries she has been shown in literature as a woman who is still accepted as real. However, efforts are currently being made to resolve this confusion. Extensive research and denied successes are brought to the attention of the public. Experts, historians, and Egyptologists believe that now is the time to understand Cleopatra’s true personality and strengths, as she embodied countless learning not only for women, but for all rulers. (Source: CNN, Christobel Hastings; Photos: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood movie ‘Cleopatra’)