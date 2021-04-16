Who will be the next Dalai Lama? India, US to step up fight against China: who will be the new Dalai Lama

Tenzin Gyatso, who we know as the 14th Dalai Lama, will be 86 in July of this year. Amid his growing age and deteriorating health, there is also an outcry over the election of the next Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama is considered a living Buddha in Tibetan Buddhism who is reborn after his death. Traditionally, when a child is chosen as the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, he studies religion to play his role. The current Dalai Lama was identified at the age of two.

China wants to choose the next Dalai Lam

China has indicated that China will choose the Dalai Lama’s successor. In view of these tips from China, the Dalai Lama has already said that by breaking the tradition, he can choose his successor himself. The United States has already demanded that the matter be referred to international institutions. The United States and India are already eyeing this whole issue. Last year, US envoy Sam Brownback met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. After meeting the 84-year-old Dalai Lama, Brownback said there had been a long discussion between the two about the successor case.

China irritated by Dalai Lama’s statement

The Dalai Lama’s statement in 2019 was that his successor could be an Indian. China has become cold about it. He had said that the new lama should seek recognition from his government. According to the Tibetan community, Lama is the original form of the word “Guru”. A guru who guides everyone. But when and how this guru will be chosen, these rules are followed even today.

The Dalai Lama arrived in India in 1959

It is said that when the Chinese were fully occupied by Tibet in 1959, American intelligence agents transported the then Dalai Lama to India via Arunachal Pradesh. Even today, the Dalai Lama and the entire government-in-exile of Tibet still live in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. China has also repeatedly expressed resentment on this matter.

Controversy in the United States and China over the Dalai Lama

There has been a lot of controversy in the United States and China over the Dalai Lama. Current President Joe Biden is very vocal about China’s human rights abuses in Tibet. The United States has also imposed several strict restrictions on China regarding Tibet and Xinjiang. In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump approved the New Tibet Policy (Tibetan Policy and Support Law 2020) to prevent Chinese interference in the selection of Buddhist supreme cleric. He talks about the creation of an American consulate in Tibet and the formation of an international coalition to guarantee that.

America ready to face China over selection of new Dalai Lama, Trump approves Tibet policy

“ China should not interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama ”

America has already said that only members of the Tibetan Buddhist community should choose the next Dalai Lama and that there should be no Chinese intervention. The Tibetan policy was unanimously adopted by the US Senate in 2020, despite opposition from China. The law defines the right of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader and expands the role of a special diplomat on Tibetan issues.

Who is the Dalai Lama for? Tibetan question of faith

Why is China so interested in choosing the Dalai Lama?

Even 70 years after the occupation of Tibet, China’s grip has not been as strong as the Chinese Communist Party wishes it to be. For this reason, the Jinping administration is now preparing to play the religious card in Tibet. Tibet has the largest number of followers of Buddhism, while the Chinese Communist government does not believe in any religion. Therefore, China is now preparing to resort to the Panchen Lama to enter the people here.

China to make forays into Tibet on the basis of religion, Panchen Lama to play ‘card’ against Dalai Lama

China wants to make the Panchen Lama the Dalai Lama

In Tibetan Buddhism, the Panchen Lama is considered the second most important person after the Dalai Lama. His position is also based on the rebirth belief as the Dalai Lama. The Panchen Lama, the second most important person in Tibetan Buddhism, was killed in 1989 under suspicious circumstances. Some people think the Chinese government poisoned him. After which, it was expected that he would soon have another incarnation.

Who will choose the next Dalai Lama? America warns China – will ban

The Dalai Lama recognized the new Panchen Lama

The Dalai Lama announced the recognition of the new Panchen Lama on May 14, 1995. He declared six-year-old Gezhun Choekyi Nyima an avatar of the Panchen Lama. He was the son of a doctor and nurse from the town of Nakshu in Tibet. After which China disappeared the whole family of the time Gezhun Choekyi Nyima.

Now China is becoming the enemy of the Tibetan language, changing the ‘geography’ by settling its people

China declares its Panchen Lama

After the Panchen Lama’s family disappeared, the Chinese government asked its influential Buddhists to identify the Panchen Lama that followed at China’s request. After which China declared Gyinchen Norbu as the official Panchen Lama. Today, experts suggest that the China-backed Panchen Lama can play a big role in the Communist Party’s rule in the region.