Who will be the world’s best young prosecutor of the year?

Spain’s Jose Manuel Sagristá de Ory, winner of the national edition, will face candidates from 32 other countries for the world prize in the final to be held this Wednesday 2 December

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 02 December 2020



José Manuel Sagristá de Ory, from Cádiz, double degree in Law and Business Administration and Management from the University of Seville and student of the Master in Tax Consulting at the Center for Financial Studies (CEF-UDIMA), will be responsible for representing the Spain in the final of the global competition for the Young Tax Expert of the Year 2020, organized tomorrow by the professional services firm EY.

Sagristá was the winner of the national edition of this initiative, in which he had to compete with more than 90 candidates thanks to the resolution of a practical case of tax analysis raised by the jury of the prize, composed of eminent professionals of EY Avocats and Talent area of ​​the Firm.

“It’s an incredible experience,” explains José Manuel, “a very stimulating challenge in which I was able to demonstrate and make the most of my technical, academic and personal qualities. He recommends participating in this experience because of “the personal enrichment that this implies, not only for the honor of representing EY Spain in a competition of this magnitude, but also for having the opportunity to meet young professionals from around the world. whole sharing the same concerns and motivations. “

In this tenth edition, more than 40,000 young professionals from over 30 countries took part. The Spanish candidate faces tomorrow, December 2, the final phase of the award against 32 other young finalists. In this phase, you will have to demonstrate your skills on new tax cases, both in groups and individually, putting into practice not only your technical knowledge, but also your ability to work in a team, your leadership, your skills in public presentation. and, most importantly, your ability to make quick decisions. You must then defend your case before a jury made up of tax agents from large multinationals and EY partners.

This year, the competition was held for the first time virtually in its national and international edition due to the security measures derived from the pandemic. Sagristá, calls this virtual edition “an experience full of emotions that I thought I could not live through a screen at home. I laughed, I put myself to the test, I was in contact with young professionals from all over the world, and most importantly, I learned with them, as well as with the professionals from EY who have accompanied us throughout this trip. “

