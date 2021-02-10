Who will say where was born the crown born of 23 lakh? The WHO Wuhan tour also ends! – many questions remain unanswered about the origins of covid 19 after the visit of the World Health Organization team to Wuhan

Wuhan

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Wuhan to trace the origin of the corona virus outbreak on Wednesday. It was claimed that new information was found in the hands of this team, but where was Corona born, who killed 23 lakh in the world? The answer to this question has not yet been found. The first case of corona virus infection was reported worldwide in Wuhan in December 2019.

WHO gave elusive answers on the origin of Corona

This period of the WHO team was a politically sensitive topic for China and the whole world was watching. Indeed, China has been accused of failing to take appropriate measures to deal with it at the start of the epidemic. Team member Peter Dzak said after arriving at the airport on a four-day trip to the city of Wuhan in central China that we had a clear indication of the next step. . We will get a lot of information when this work is done.

It appears that the team’s main findings have confirmed what experts have already said about the corona virus. The principles that the team has looked into during their journey are as follows: –

The spread of the korana virus from bats: The team that visited Wuhan made no changes to the main principle of the origin of the corona virus. Scientists believe that bats may have been its potential vectors, and through them the virus may have entered the human body. At the same time, a bat may have directly infected humans. However, according to the WHO team and its Chinese counterparts, the epidemic is more likely to be spread through other animals. But the question is, what animal is it and where is it? ”

Principle of covid-19 epidemic in the weight market: The seafood market in Hunan has long been regarded as the place where humans were first infected with the corona virus. Seafood preserved mainly under ice is available in this market. But meat from domestic animals is also sold here. Which includes rabbits, rats, etc. The rabbit is believed to be a suspected carrier of the spread of the virus. A member of the team said one of these animals was present in fields in the area where the bats are found. However, Chinese health officials have denied the role of the market in spreading the infection.

The principle of the spread of infection from the Wuhan laboratory: Chinese and international experts have come to the conclusion that the virus may not have spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The “ cold chain ” theory: In a joint investigation, the possibility that the virus entered the human body through “ frozen foods ” (foods stored at temperatures below zero degrees Celsius) The Chinese authorities have strongly insisted on this principle. However, team member Mari Koupoms said it couldn’t be a cold chain. The virus must come from elsewhere.

China withheld information from WHO team

During the investigation into the genesis of Kovid-19, team members were allowed to go to various locations and talk to people. Questions are also asked on this subject. Colsen Fisher, who was a member of the team, said he was not allowed to see the original copy of the numbers.