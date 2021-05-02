Who will win the elections in Madrid? This is what the polls say

Publication: Sunday, May 2, 2021 8:18 PM

After an intense electoral campaign marked by tensions, this Tuesday, May 4, the people of Madrid will finally go to the polls to decide who will govern in the region.

Most polls indicate that the current regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is the clear winner, and many also point to the disappearance of citizens in the Madrid assembly.

We take a look at what major polls published in recent days are saying about it:

LaSexta barometer

LaSexta’s last big barometer – held from April 22 to 24 – gives the People’s Party 63 seats, only six of the absolute majority. In agreement with Vox, who would get 12 seats, he would get the minimum of 69 to govern.

The left bloc would not add enough seats to govern, according to the barometer: the PSOE would get 33 seats, Más Madrid would get 19 and Unidos Podemos would get nine.

Ciudadanos would only get 3.3% of the vote, so he would be left without representation in the Madrid assembly.

CIS vote estimate

The CIS also cites the PP as the winner, which, according to its latest survey – published on April 22 – would obtain between 54 and 56 deputies in the Madrid Assembly. In second place, the candidacy of the socialist Ángel Gabilondo, with between 34 and 36 deputies.

Plus Madrid would be the third force with a range of 22 to 24 regional deputies, while Vox and Unidas Podemos would be tied for seats: the two formations would get between 11 and 13 seats in the chamber, according to the CEI.

In addition, the institution headed by José Félix Tezanos leaves citizens out of Madrid’s parliament in its investigation: according to the CEI, the orange formation would remain below the threshold of 5% of the vote, necessary to obtain parliamentary representation.

GAD3 survey

The survey prepared by GAD3 for the newspaper “ABC” also underlines the victory of the PP of Ayuso, with a range of 62 to 63 deputies in the Assembly of Madrid. The PSOE, for its part, would win 27-29 seats and 19.7% of the votes cast.

Plus Madrid, with Mónica García as candidate, would get 20 to 21 parliamentarians. Rocío Monasterio’s candidacy for Vox would reach 14 MPs and United We Can, with Pablo Iglesias as a candidate, would reach 11 seats. Again, Cs would stay out of the assembly.

Sigma Two Poll

For its part, the electoral tracking carried out by Sigma Dos for the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, which was carried out before the debate on ‘Telemadrid’ of the six main candidates, shows that the right-wing bloc would win 68 and 71 seats. . Among these, 56-59 deputies would be for the PP and the extreme right would obtain 12 deputies.

The candidacy of the citizens of Edmundo Bal, if it reached 5% of the votes necessary to obtain representation, would obtain up to seven MPs. However, the Sigma Dos poll only predicts 4.2% of the vote for the Orange squad. For its part, the PSOE would obtain between 31 and 32 seats. Plus Madrid would get between 21 and 23 and the purple formation would get 9 or 10.

Metroscopic sounding

According to the Metroscopia survey for the newspaper “El País”, Ayuso would win the national teams and obtain 59 seats, which would allow him to govern with Vox, since the ballot gives 13 seats to the far-right formation.

The PSOE list would be the second most voted, with 28 deputies. Plus Madrid would follow closely, with 25, while Podemos would get 11. According to this survey, Ciudadanos would be excluded.