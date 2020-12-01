The greatest asset of an organization are the people who make it up. Attracting the best represents great benefits for a business: from increased growth and productivity to increased competitiveness and brand value.

Organizations are aware and put a lot of effort into the process of recruiting and selecting talent, but do they put the same effort into its retention?

According to the report launched by Randstad in 2019, voluntary turnover in Spain was 17% and it is expected to reach 30% in the coming years.

The “talent drain” is costly for companies. And that cost doesn’t just include wasted time and resources: replacing an employee represents up to 60% of their gross annual salary. Therefore, it is essential that organizations continue their efforts to retain talent.

Why are talents leaving organizations?

Wrong selection

One obvious reason is the poor selection of talent. This does not mean that the person chosen is a bad employee, but rather that the talent they have is not what is needed to fill the position.

It is essential to be clear and as transparent as possible during the hiring process. The candidate you want to attract and retain needs to know that you will be able to use your talent. Otherwise, you might be disappointed, demotivated, and walk away.

Little growth

Not providing opportunities for professional development is another cause that pushes employees to turn to other organizations in which they feel fulfilled.

Continuous training programs that keep employees informed and responsive to improvements in their sector, as well as opportunities for internal promotion, promote recognition and avoid feelings of stagnation, keeping talent in the organization.

Lack of communication

Communication channels must be fluid to be effective and to avoid toxic environments.

Poor management by managers and leaders lowers self-confidence. Employees need to feel valued. Listening to their ideas, responding to their concerns and ensuring their well-being are factors that involve greater commitment from people to your organization.

Currently, there are tools that allow you to manage teams easily and from anywhere that improve communication and help keep talent within the company.

Bad working environment

Overuse, stress, bad relationship with colleagues, bad leaders or lack of flexibility.

A negative work environment influences the demotivation and discomfort of all employees. Flexible hours, family conciliation, less restrictive positions, valuation of originality … That people feel at ease in their work environment is positively correlated with their desire to return, by improving commitment and maintaining employees in the organization.

