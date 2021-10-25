why-caring-for-the-planet-is-everyone's-business-(and-not-just-environmentalists)

Let’s imagine a not so distant future in which heat waves last for months and temperatures close to 50 degrees. In which the rise in sea level floods emblematic areas of our cities and drinking water is the cause of wars in the world. Far from being a catastrophe movie plot, this dystopia is a real threat in this 21st century. Scientists warn: the time to tackle this nightmare is running out and the worst effects of climate change are yet to come if we do not remedy it.

That is why it is important to raise awareness and train future generations as soon as possible. Education in schools and institutes is essential for boys and girls to know the challenges that lie ahead. The university system and professional training are also adapting to this new context, with an almost unlimited offer of new degrees related to climate challenges such as the double degree in Environmental Sciences and Geography and Spatial Planning, or masters in Marine Sciences and Change Climate, Urban Environment or Rural Sustainability.

A UN study warns that around a million animal and plant species (the 25% of all those that inhabit the planet), are in real threat of extinction. Plastic pollution has multiplied by 10 from 1980. And the productivity of the Earth’s soils has fallen on 23%. The planet, far from being in a stable situation, is deteriorating more and more, although many deny it or do not want to see it. “We consume resources well above their renewal rate. We need to live in an orderly and balanced planet to leave it to the next generations as we have inherited it. For that, we must change the model “, says Javier Benayas, Professor of Ecology at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM).

That is where the word sustainability appears with all its weight, a concept that until not so long ago, a minority of the population that was more aware of environmental issues used to be linked. Reality has shown that those few people were not wrong. The most effective recipe for combating global warming and reversing what it entails is precisely by adopting behavior and attitudes that are more respectful of the world we inhabit. And that concerns both individuals and society and countries as a whole.

Also to companies and industry, which are gradually adapting their business model to this new context. It occurs, for example, in the textile sector, responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 9% of microplastics that reach the oceans. More and more designers, manufacturers and clothing producers are aware that it is necessary to rethink the model to actively contribute to the survival of the planet.

“The most The important thing is to be able to show in a transparent way what your production chain is like ”, says the designer Gema Gómez, responsible for Slow Fashion Next. This training and dissemination platform on sustainable fashion was born ten years ago. Aware that it was necessary to bet on another type of textile production, Gómez got down to work and began to raise awareness and explain how to carry out this change.

Clothes not for sale

The mammoth volume of garments that are manufactured each year (100. 000 million in 2015) has put this industry in the spotlight. Millions of these fabrics are directly recycled, because they are not even sold. That is why it is important to offer real and clear information to consumers, so that from all that data, they can choose where and who to buy from. “You have to show them the origin and production of the fabrics used, their durability, the ecodesign criteria, whether or not they can be recycled, how they affect water consumption and pollution, the salaries of the people they employ in their elaboration throughout this production chain and, of course, the company’s accounts at the end of the year ”, Gómez lists.

In Spain, around 80% of resources consumed at the end of the years 50 were renewed. Today that percentage has been invested, that is, it is a capital that should remain in the biosphere to reach the next generations and that is not being restored. “Businesses must be based on the fact that the resources they use are renewable,” insists Benayas. Aware of these challenges, the UN established the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in its Agenda 2030, in order to guarantee a more prosperous world, eradicate poverty and protect ourselves from the climate change that threatens us.

One of the measures established in these SDGs is to end the hunger in the world. Today, one out of every nine inhabitants of the world has trouble eating. The situation is particularly dramatic if we take into account that a third of the food produced ends up directly in the garbage, in many cases for mere aesthetic reasons. Although we are not aware, an act as routine as buying food can generate social and environmental impact. Questions such as thinking about what food we buy, how it has been grown, how much we pay for it or what kind of packaging covers it help improve the health of the planet.

These small details led Gonzalo Úrculo three years ago to found CrowdFarming, a platform online in which more of 384 farmers sell their organic products throughout Europe. The goal, in addition to increasing organic production, is to eliminate intermediaries from the supply chain and reduce the carbon footprint. “We must re-educate the consumer, remove the appearance of apparently perfect fruit as a purchase argument, connect more farmers and consumers so that there is a production according to real demand,” explains Úrculo.

All of this helps to avoid the waste of food overproduction and to promote the change to an organic crop that is responsible with the use of energy and natural resources, the maintenance of biodiversity, the preservation of regional ecological balances, the improvement of the soil fertility and maintenance of water quality. “Living a more sustainable life doesn’t mean having to be a hippie. Society as a whole leads this revolution agrisocial that we live ”, Says Úrculo, an Economics graduate in Berlin who recycled towards your concerns.

Cities in favor of health

In this more sustainable and biodiversity-friendly planet, cities must play a decisive role. In a decade, about 60% of the world population will live in urban areas. Although they barely occupy 3% of the earth’s surface, cities represent between the 60% and the 80% of energy consumption, and 80% of carbon emissions. More than enough reasons to urgently address a change of mentality in urban planning and mobility.

A healthy city will be a sustainable city, since it will also prioritize elements such as the circular economy and correct waste management, it will promote local commerce and consumption kilometer zero and will pilot a true energy transition Nacho Guilera, expert in urban sustainability

The experts in urban planning They agree that it is a priority to design cities that put the health and well-being of their neighbors at the center of their policies. The formulas go, for example, by betting on active mobility (on foot and by bicycle), well connected with a quality public transport network for interurban trips. Its direct consequences on health are unquestionable: it improves air quality, reduces noise pollution, favors the social use of public space, promotes biodiversity and infrastructure green …

“A healthy city will be a sustainable city, since it will also prioritize elements such as the circular economy and proper waste management, it will promote local commerce and zero kilometer consumption and will drive a true energy transition ”, says the urban sustainability expert Nacho Guilera.

Here, Public administrations face a major challenge when it comes to betting on policies that really allow a change in model. Contrary to what many think, Guilera believes that cities are part of the solution to climate change. This is done by Anthesis Lavola, a company that helps the different administrations to define strategies for urban sustainability and adaptation to climate change.

Despite the fact that the planet deteriorates a little every day moreover, it is also true that firm and effective steps are being taken to guarantee the survival of future generations. The promotion of electric cars, the self-consumption of renewable energy or the progressive decarbonisation of sectors such as transport are correct actions that will pay off.

“We have to be more ambitious. And if we want, we are able to do it. We must not only send negative messages ”, argues professor Javier Benayas. Hence the importance of educating people and truly offering them more respectful and responsible consumer choices. “You have to be optimistic out of obligation. There are nine years to complete the 17 ODS, which are in some way the most important diseases that the planet suffers from, ”he insists. Little time, but enough to permanently get away from the abyss.