Why did China steal the sand from Taiwan? Vigil Taipei warns Navy – Why China is stealing sand in Taiwan’s water, what is China’s gray zone war and the latest weapon against Taiwan

China is opening a new front against Taiwan these days. Hundreds of Chinese ships are massively digging sand in the shallow seas located in the Taiwanese watershed. Troubled by these Chinese antics, the Taiwanese navy has stepped up its patrols. These Chinese sand-mining ships often make forays around Taiwan’s Matsu Island.

China conspires in Taiwan region

Reuters quoted Taiwanese Coast Guard Commander Lin Chi-ming as saying he had seen these giant Chinese boats on several occasions in Taiwanese waters. However, by the way, he gets scared and rushes into the China Sea. Lin also said that these Chinese ships think it is their territory. They run away after seeing us, but as soon as they come back they start stealing sand.

China’s new weapon is sand mining

Often times, stealing sand in the Taiwanese region is China’s new weapon. What he would have used in the Gray Joe War campaign. Thanks to this, a strategy is adopted to get the enemy out of his territory without waging any war. As of June of last year, these Chinese sand excavators have been extracting huge amounts of sand from the ocean floor for shipbuilding projects.

So China steals the sand from Taiwan

Taiwan’s navy is now patrolling around the clock to hunt these Chinese ships. Residents of Matsu Island say these Chinese antics are affecting them badly. China wants to ruin the island’s economy by stealing sand. Not only that, he wants to damage communication cables laid underwater and deter residents and tourists from visiting nearby islands. There are also concerns that excavations of these Chinese ships are damaging marine life around them.

4,000 Chinese sand excavation vessels driven out by Taiwan in 2020

In fact, the shallow area near Matsu Island serves as a buffer zone between China and Taiwan. There are nearly 13,300 Taiwanese living in and around the island. Chinese ships dig in shallow water near the center line of the Taiwan Strait. In the past year, Taiwan has operated at least 4,000 Chinese sand ships.