Why has Madrid changed its confinement criteria? He thus violates an agreement of the Interritorial of Health

The Community of Madrid has decided to give a twist to the criteria it uses to define which areas are closed perimeter and which are not. If in September the threshold of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was established, imposed a posteriori by an agreement of the Interterritorial Health Commission, now the Ayuso government has decided to set other requirements.

There are three new ones and they were explained this Friday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas: the average incidence accumulated in the Community of Madrid, the trend increasing numbers of cases and that these outbreaks are not associated with specific groups or collectives.

In other words, now, to close a basic health zone, it will have to be higher than the average for the Community of Madrid and not the 400 cases set in September. According to an October Interritorial agreement, 500 per 100,000 in towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

Right now, as Andradas explained, the situation is 618 cases in the community. The change, according to the director of public health, responds to the fact that health officials adopt the measures and set “certain thresholds” depending on the epidemiological situation.

If it were with the previous ranges, only twelve areas would be free from containment. They are: Vicálvaro – Villablanca, Morata de Tajuña, Navas del Rey, Moralzarzal, San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Torres de la Alameda, Virgen del Val, Meco, Puerta de Madrid, Colmenar Viejo Sur, El Pardo and Rascafría.