why-having-plants-at-home-is-an-ingenious-and-ecological-task

Plants at home? Yes, and even more so after living several months locked in them. Since the end of the confinement, the number of clients who come to the nursery has grown by 40%, according to the Association Spanish Garden Centers. Having plant specimens in the home entails a whole series of actions and practices that also generate an environmental footprint and waste: the choice of the pot, the consumption of water, the recycling of elements such as watering cans, fertilizer cans or dead leaves. … Five users describe their experiences with the care of plants and their determination to make the facets of this daily task sustainable.

The first user is Fernando Nuño, student of 25 years of Biology, who from his Instagram account @_plantagramer shares his knowledge of plant care. He has more than twenty pots at home, some with their own history: this is the case of his crassula ovata , a plant called succulents, which he obtained by transplanting a cutting from the plant of your portal. “It is one of the easiest to care for, highly recommended for beginners,” he says. The second is Mario Escalona, ​​a journalist from 35 years, meticulous with domestic botany. Buy following a simple criterion: “I base myself on liking it,” he says. It has crotons, dracenas, coleos and potos, among others.

Madrid’s Belén Álvarez and Fernando Rodríguez, a couple of doctors from 28 years living in the center of Madrid, are the following. They bought plants a year ago, when they opened a house. “We wanted to achieve a homey feeling,” they explain. They have cacti in the bathroom area; olive trees, boxwood and jasmine, on the balcony; and they grow food species: peppermint, parsley, coriander, mint, strawberries or basil. The fifth is Lara Casabona, Zaragoza architect of 33 years. Since becoming independent, he has been buying spontaneously at florists. “I mainly have large plants, they are the ones I like,” he says.

In this first stage, buying the plants, it is also possible to be more ecological. Santiago González, president of the Spanish Association of Garden Centers, explains that not only aesthetics and warmth count anymore. There is increasing awareness in consumers and manufacturers. “Many pots are produced with more than 70% of recycled materials,” he exemplifies. A part of this reborn matter comes from the plastic containers, bottles, cartons and cans that the citizens deposit in the yellow container. Nowadays, there is also a wide range of ecological products: pots made with vegetable pulps derived from wheat, biodegradable dishes, metallic watering cans … “In fact, the points of sale demand more and more ecological and sustainable products that do not come from chemicals abusive ”, adds the expert.

Sooner or later you have to transplant: the pot is too small, it needs to grow smoothly. In this phase the ingenuity serves to consume less. The future biologist Fernando Nuño is creative with elements that he has on hand. You do not need to invest a euro in new containers. He gets by with makeshift “pots”: “I have a lot of my plants in Greek yogurt containers of 500 g and in old containers. You just have to make holes to drain the water and little else ”, he details. When these “pots” do not give more of themselves, Nuño throws them into the yellow bucket. “I recycle everything I use when caring for a plant,” he stresses.

For her part, the architect Lara Casabona is austere in the use of tools for transplantation, a way not to buy most useful of the account. He simply uses his hands for this operation. “I have some plants that have sprouted from other friends’ plants,” he explains. Precisely, that pot that remains small is the one that the journalist Mario Escalona reuses to surprise his friends. “I just transplanted and I have a clone of a poto, which I will give to a colleague,” he explains.

Some of the small pots that Mario Escalona uses to give cuttings to his friends.

Nuño shares his love for the ‘garden therapy’. In its quest to be sustainable, it measures irrigation because it believes it is better to run low on water than go too far. “My trick is to water all the pots at the same time in the shower. I take my plastic bottle and let them drain well before putting them back on the plate ”, he details.

Javier Clemente, environmental scientist, expert in sustainable waste management and environmental educator, has several tips to pour just enough and save water. Instead of buying a watering can, encourage the use of one- or two-liter plastic bottles. “You just have to drill a few holes in the plug. This way you water in a more controlled way and give a second life to the waste ”, he says. In order not to waste a single drop, he suggests using a tray or the bottom of a bottle as a plate under the pot.

As recommended by the environmental scientist Clemente, Fernando Nuño pierced the cap of a bottle of plastic that now serves to dose the irrigation of your plants.

A more advanced resource is the capillary irrigation system, which doses the water and does not require surveillance: “Old shoelaces are needed. We install them under a pot and place them in contact with water. We cut half a plastic bottle, fill it with water and put the plant on top. This way the water will rise and water the roots. ”

Nuño affirms that the vast majority of the plants that we have in our homes do not require many products or added fertilizers. “House plants are usually small, they hold up well with their own substrates. If you want to fertilize them, worm humus or compost are more benign options than liquid fertilizers, much more polluting and artificial ”, he comments.

Clemente declares himself in favor of making use of waste organic: “We just need a compost bin and mix wet layers like grass or salad scraps with dry leaves. It is a perfect option to close the life cycle of our organic matter. ”

The environmentalologist is convinced that all the elements to take care of our plants are within the walls of our house. On his YouTube channel and Instagram profile @todos_somos_reciclaje, this ecoinfluencer puts no limits to his imagination when it comes to reuse. For him almost everything works. From a salvaged sprayer of a cleaning product that has already run out, to compost made in the form of compost, there is much that can be put to use. We just need to learn how to carry out this task.