why india should be worried about UK covid cases: UK faces third wave of covid as new cases cross 50,000 points after 6 months, find out why this is giving too much tension in india

London

Britain is currently in the throes of the third wave of the Corona outbreak. On Friday, the 6-month record was broken with 51,870 new cases. For the first time since January, there have been more than 50,000 cases in Britain, this too when around 68% of the population have been fully vaccinated or have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Health Minister Sajid Javed was also infected with the crown on Saturday. Seeing how quickly the situation is deteriorating, the former health minister warned that the government would be forced to re-impose lockdown. At the same time, more than 1,200 experts have warned the government that the complete removal of lockdown restrictions would be “dangerous and immoral.”

Tension mounts before restrictions are fully lifted from July 19

Britain is preparing to lift all restrictions from July 19. Government concern has increased due to the rapid surge in corona cases just before that. Meanwhile, former UK Health Minister Jeremy Hunt has warned the government may be forced to re-impose a lockdown. Hunt, chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, spoke on a BBC Radio 4 show about the horrors of the third wave. He said the number of people hospitalized in Corona was doubling every two weeks. The situation is very dangerous.

“It would be a sin to remove all restrictions”

The delta variant of the virus is primarily responsible for the third corona wave in Britain. As the third wave continues to take formidable form, experts around the world have warned the UK government not to lift the restrictions completely. More than 1,200 experts around the world backed an article published in the Lancet last month, which called Britain’s move to lift all restrictions “dangerous and immoral”. However, the UK government has shown no signs of backing down from the decision to lift the lockdown entirely.

Over 50,000 new cases in one day after 182 days

The rapid rise of the third corona wave in Britain has heightened fears that more new cases will start arriving soon than the peak of the second wave. The second wave peaked in January. On January 8, the maximum number of 67,803 new cases was reported. As of Friday, 51,870 new cases of corona were reported in Britain. As of January 15, there were more than 50,000 new cases when 55,553 people were infected in one day.

Preparations were made to celebrate Corona’s release, but the situation quickly deteriorated

The British government had announced the celebration of “Freedom Day” on July 19, that is to say the celebration of the liberation of Corona. The reason for his overconfidence was the prompt vaccination. But now the situation has worsened. 52% of the UK population has been fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses of the vaccine. Apart from this, a dose was administered to 16 percent of the population.

Alarm bell for India too!

About 68% of the UK population is fully or partially vaccinated. Despite this, the record number of new cases means the delta variant is dodging the immunity generated by the vaccine. It is a matter of concern for Great Britain as well as India. AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine is being installed in the UK. Also in India the same vaccine is most widely used, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India based in Pune on behalf of Covishield.