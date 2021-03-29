Why invest in the emotional health of workers?

After a year of living with Covid-19, psychosocial risks such as stress, depression or anxiety continue to increase. The psychological consequences of the pandemic at the individual, professional and social level are already wreaking havoc on around a third of the population, however, preventing emotional health risks remains one of the least engaged occupational health services by workers. companies for the protection of its workers.

The General Psychological Council of Spain published the report “Psychological discomfort derived from Covid in the second wave” where it guarantees that one in four Spaniards had symptoms related to depression due to Covid and one in three showed images of ‘anxiety: feeling of sadness, apathy, discouragement, anxiety, etc.

Another study, published by the University of Ottawa in the scientific journal Psychiatry Research, reiterates these findings with data from more than 55 countries, including Spain, where the prevalence of insomnia is 24%, the post-traumatic stress reaches 22%, depression 16% and anxiety 15%.

In addition, the University of the Basque Country conducted a health workforce-focused study published in the Journal of Psychiatry and Mental Health, which assesses levels of anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia. The results showed that the levels of all four conditions were higher in women and older professionals, and that variables such as contact with the virus or fear at work caused more prominent symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, the impact of Covid on mental health and psychosocial risks has led studies and research across the world with a concurring conclusion: the emotional health of citizens, and therefore of workers, is considered to be affected by the pandemic. Despite this, companies still do not consider emotional health as a priority objective within the risks of their employees and the related services remain the least subcontracted by companies to their occupational health and prevention providers. risks.

La última Encuesta Nacional Laboral elaborada por el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social demuestra que la actividad de “psicología aplicada es la actividad menos Contratada por las empresas españolas de todos los tamaños frente a especialidades como seguridad en el trabajo, ergonomía del trabajo, medicina del trabajo, industrial hygiene. Only 35% of companies with more than 500 employees hired applied psychology services in 2019. This percentage was 67% in the segment of companies with 250 to 500 employees, 58% in that of companies with 50 to 250 employees and 46 to 43% in sections of 10 to 50 and 5 to 10 employees. (see table on page 27 of the survey).

Grupo ASPY recommends that companies increase their investments in emotional health services to end this situation which has a direct impact on the well-being of workers. “An emotionally healthy worker is more motivated, builds better relationships and is more efficient in performing their duties,” says Alejandro Hernández, Product Manager for Training at ASPY.

Some clients of Grupo ASPY have launched initiatives to strengthen the emotional health of their staff. This is the case of Banco Sabadell, which has made a psychological care service available to its employees to help them manage the stress induced by the pandemic and to work on the emotions and motivation of its employees.

Currently, ASPY has different possibilities to help companies improve the emotional well-being of their workforce, such as:

Health and Emotion Management Consultations: A psychologist deals with needs individually, providing emotional support, resolving doubts and providing advice to deal with the current situation more adequately. Emotional health training: a large catalog of specific solutions, where a route of personal development, team development and organizational development is offered, providing new skills and tools that the worker can apply both in the professional and staff, improving their quality of life and their relationships and results in the performance of their work.

