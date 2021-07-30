LETTER SIZE

Why is summer the best time to find a job?

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 30 July 2021



Contrary to what some people think, the summer season can become a great opportunity for those looking for new professional challenges. During the months of July and August, many companies initiate staff selection processes, which is why hirings in September generally increase compared to other times of the year. In 2020, a total of 84,013 new jobs were created this month, according to the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security.

According to Prontopro.es, the portal that brings together supply and demand for professional and craft work, many companies have realized the many advantages of launching a selection process during the summer season, also taking advantage of the facilities offered by the practical dynamic to interview future employees via videoconferencing platforms, which has established itself as the great alternative of choice in times of pandemic. In addition, during this period of the year, candidates have more flexible hours that allow them to conduct job interviews, especially those who are in a situation of reflection in their current position.

Tips for finding a job this summer

ProntoPro consulted Arturo Casas, Vocational Training, Psychology and Coaching Services Platform Specialist and Founder of Find Your Answer, on the main guidelines for finding work during the summer season:

Take advantage of summer time to train digitally. The profile of professionals has changed and companies need people who have digital knowledge, who are proficient in customer management and who know the tools necessary to manage social networks, as well as the use of video conferencing programs such as Zoom, Teams, Skype or other similar platforms. Thus, during the months of April and May 2021 Prontopro detected an increase in requests linked to the development of applications for mobiles and tablets and to the creation and design of websites; data that shows that many companies have accelerated their digital transformation and are looking for professionals who are experts in the field. Design the CV and letter of recommendation. Although in the summer some companies cripple searches and hires due to recruiter vacation periods, this time of year is a great opportunity to test out different resume templates and prepare the letter of recommendation that will be sent to the company. company, as well as to perfect the profiles in the various networks such as LinkedIn, in order to be prepared at the start of the various selection processes. However, it is essential to remain attentive to each new job posting that may come out to send the application, as companies tend to have less work during these months and will have more time to review it and manage a possible interview. . Make a video recording of the application. When it comes to finding candidates, business dynamics have changed and many offer a video recording to the potential employee during the screening process, beyond filling out forms and tests through a website or ‘send a CV. In this case, it is advisable to create a script with anything that you want to be highlighted in a concise and creative way in the video program, such as work experience or training, as well as additional information in which skills or values can be presented as an employee of the company. Shape a new business idea. On the other hand, if you are planning to start a business, the summer months are a good option for planning if the business plan is viable and thinking about the project you want to achieve, as well as finding the spaces in the market to services can be offered. “In addition, many companies do not want to hire someone in these uncertain times and prefer to outsource a self-employed person to provide certain services, which could therefore be another great opportunity,” emphasizes Arturo Casas.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT