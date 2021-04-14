Why is the civil war in Pakistan trending? Know who is Maulana Saad Rizvi whose riot supporters – Maulana Saad Rizvi Kaun Hai? 7 killed, hundreds injured in clash between police and protesters in Pakistan, understand why civil war situation

Islamabad / Lahore

For 3 days, supporters of an Islamic fundamentalist party have been raging in the streets of Pakistan. The roads have become like battlefields. The worst condition is that of Lahore. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. Seven people have died in clashes between Islamic fundamentalists in the police and security forces. This figure can also be very high as many unconfirmed videos surface on social media in which the Pakistani military is seen offering military vehicles to protesters. #CivilWarinPakistan is all the rage on Twitter. 2 policemen were also killed, more than 300 injured. Let us understand why there is a mutiny in the streets of Pakistan.

The monster of religious fanaticism and terrorism that Pakistan has conjured up since its existence now burns it like Bhasmasur. There are situations like civil war in the streets. To understand the real reason, it is necessary to briefly understand the game of religious fundamentalism and terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan has continued to irrigate Islamic fundamentalism since its existence. He went above and beyond and used the terrorism against India which still continues. Now those seeds sown by him have turned into Bish Bells. Sometimes this poisonous bell catches him as well. As soon as he gets out of his grip after a little pecking, he starts the same dangerous game again.

Pakistan tastes its own poison

Pakistan tastes its own poison, but hardly a lesson is needed as its nature is to use religious bigotry and terrorism as a tool. If he improved, he would have stopped supporting terrorism after the genocide of children in the Peshawar school terror attack in 2014, but what would it be to improve Pakistan? Pakistan has pretended to take counterterrorism measures from time to time to avoid dusting the eyes of the international community and getting blacklisted by the FATF. Because of his antics, religious fundamentalist elements continued to be encouraged. This time too, the same religious fundamentalists are playing brick by brick against the Pakistani government.

Pakistan Demonstration: violence in many cities of Pakistan, protection of Indian Sikh pilgrims, Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar – is in constant contact

What’s going on

At the center of the current mutiny in Pakistan is the controversial cartoon printed by Prophet Mohammed last year in a French magazine. The radical Islamic party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has given the Imran government an April 20 deadline for immediate repatriation to the French ambassador. Otherwise, from April 20, national unrest was warned. But before that, TLP chief Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested on Monday. His arrest provoked his supporters and took to the streets. Stones, sabotage and arson started everywhere. Violent clashes erupted with demonstrators with the army, police and security forces.

Separately, on Wednesday, the Pakistani government announced the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbak under the anti-terrorism law. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is banned under rule 11-B of the 1997 anti-terrorism law. The proposal sent by the government was approved. . The militants of the radical Islamic organization were even more exasperated by this announcement. On the other hand, the army and the police were also forced to suppress them.

Imran government struck deal to appease religious fundamentalists

Today Pakistan’s Imran government, which played out the Tehreek-e-Labbaq ban, bowed to it last year. Controversial cartoons of Muhammad Sahib were printed in a French magazine. The TLP staged a massive protest against him in November. He demanded that the French ambassador be kicked out of Pakistan and that the importation of anything from France be banned.

The Imran Khan government then not only agreed to expel the French ambassador, but also signed an agreement with Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi. It was assured that by February 2021 the ambassador would be fired. The protests then died down. After the deal cooled down, the deal was extended until April 20. Finally, Tehreek-e-Labbak warned the Imran Khan government that he would wait until April 20, if by then the French ambassador was not deported, she would perform across the country again. The Pakistani government felt that if Maulana Saad Rizvi was arrested, the proposed protest against the TLP would weaken. On April 12, Maulana was arrested but after that a large number of TLP activists took to the streets.

Who are Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi and Tehreek-e-Labbak

Saad Rizvi is a radical Maulana. He is the son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died a few months ago under mysterious circumstances. Khadim Hussain Rizvi was the same Maulana who blockaded the city of Islamabad for several days in 2017. His supporters staged a massive three-week protest at the Faisalabad intersection, near Islamabad. The TLP lifted the lockdown on the city after the then government ousted the justice minister. At the same time, Tehreek-e-Labbak entered the discussion for the first time. In the 2018 general election, Tehreek-e-Labbaik won 25 lakh votes.