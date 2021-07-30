Why learning foreign languages ​​is vital for a successful future job

Without a doubt, we live on a planet where borders have been practically erased, allowing us to constantly experience multiple cultures and traditions. This leads to the learning of different languages ​​becoming very important for our intellectual, spiritual and even professional development. This phenomenon manages to cross ages and different social sectors, who know that this type of specialization drastically modifies the number of possibilities to find a job according to their expectations. Without going any further, the chances of doing a scholarship, an internship or directly a whole career abroad increase considerably.

Similarly, in a world where the labor market is increasingly competitive, taking into account the data obtained by Preply can be of great help. After all, one of the data most requested by companies when hiring new staff is the use of new languages. Following the results of this research, we find that training from an early age is a big plus for people and society as a whole, creating better structures that enhance learning.

“Learning a second language is a journey that takes time, patience and dedication,” said Preply CEO Kirill Bigai in this line. This company manages to connect thousands of students in 150 countries around the world with 15,000 tutors specializing in foreign languages, working today with more than 50 languages. According to the data obtained in this study where the learning conditions of 27 European countries were analyzed, Bigai underlined: “Citizens born in countries where language learning is part of the national curriculum framework have a great advantage”.

In turn, he stressed that “this study aims to reveal which are the best ranked countries in Europe and beyond when they offer their citizens the best opportunities to improve their second language and develop their professional potential and staff “. If we look at the information obtained, we find that Luxembourg tops the ranking of the most favorable environments for learning foreign languages, mainly due to the fascinating data that 100% of children receive language lessons from the start of the year. primary school, which only the Nordic countries are close to. get today.

So, if you are looking for access to better jobs, where you can better develop your passion, as well as make quality leaps in your professional career, we should never neglect learning other languages. Even more so with the endless job opportunities opened up by the telecommuting trend, where from the living room of our home we can find endless opportunities all over the world. Likewise, if we are thinking of improving our academic training: what could be better than having an international diploma?

