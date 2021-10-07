why-life-can-be-a-virtuous-cycle

Waste, objects that fulfilled their mission, enter a recycling plant and new raw material comes out, ready to supply the production of goods. These places resemble a virtuous circle, as the activist and model Jon Kortajarena puts it, a path of eternal return in which materials are reborn to be used over and over again. This circular economy is the opposite, agrees the designer and activist Marina Testino, to the prevailing throwaway culture. In the video that leads this article, the duo talk about this new paradigm whose purpose is not to exhaust resources, to dose them and to leave the minimum possible footprint on the planet.

This virtuous circle is something earthly and it starts with oneself. Anyone can dive into this alternative way of doing things. As Testino says, one of the keys is information: without it, it is difficult to discern which decisions are more benevolent with the environment. Another is the review of habits: in the world of fashion, the one that closely touches the leading couple, you can rent clothes, buy second-hand, bet on sustainable and local brands … In short, be aware and think twice times.

The 9 ‘R’ that contain everything

The simple translation of the circular economy is the move away from rapid and unconscious consumption. This notion used to be based on three ‘Rs’: reduce, reuse and recycle. It now encompasses six more concepts: reclaim, repair, restore, rethink, repropose, and remanufacture. Introducing this fee depends on consumers, administrations and industry. This is how Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at Ikea in Spain, understands it. Chao explains that, among other things, his company contributes to circularity with services for the sale of used furniture: “With this we are making it easier for furniture that has a part of its useful life to continue for people who may need it.”

Following that line of squeezing the life of objects, Testino herself carried out the OneDressToImpress experiment, a project aimed at eliminating the stigma of repeating clothing and warning of the worrying rate of consumption in fashion. To do this, the designer wore the same red suit for a month. Now he encourages anyone to wear the same clothes for a while, a fun way to change stony-installed patterns and take a different look at what we acquire and throw away. Therefore, Kortajarena suggests a tenth ‘R’ that we should all incorporate: react.

A circular impact In order to improve each of the nine ‘Rs’ of the circular economy, Ikea the goal is set to be climate positive from here to 2030. “We want to reduce the 70% the carbon footprint of our processes and use a 100% of sustainable materials in our production “, affirms Mónica Chao, director of Sustainability of Ikea in Spain. One of the main Actions in this sense is that of the Circular Hub, the place destined in stores to display furniture that, at the end of its useful life for its first buyer, Ikea values ​​and restores or repairs them to expose them in these spaces and, thus, that they can be used by other people. During 2019, the firm repaired 47 millions of these products , giving them a second life and collaborating in that cleaner and more ecological future. To this are added actions in the field of energy, such as the installation of 900. 000 solar panels in shops and buildings , or in the field of production, with the decrease in the pieces of the sofa structures, which have gone from 122 to 13, a decrease that has reduced the use of water and has made possible the use of smaller packages, a way to reduce the distribution fleet and the environmental footprint of logistics.