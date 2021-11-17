why-organic-food-triumphs-in-the-shopping-cart

Not all foods are the same. Beyond the variety being the taste and the fact that each one contributes certain nutrients to the body, more and more people rely on products of organic origin. Their main characteristic is that, due to their production method, they minimize their adverse impact on the environment.

Organic vegetables (fruits, vegetables, legumes, greens) are grown naturally, without recourse to fertilizers or chemical pesticides or genetically modified seeds. Its agricultural processes respect the natural cycles of maturation and growth, as well as the rotation of crops. At the same time, they contribute to preserving biodiversity, since not only are the most productive and profitable seeds grown, but also well-adapted native varieties balanced with the ecosystem.

According to the Annual report on organic production in Spain 2020, the consumption of organic food has grown by 96% in our country since 2012, and six out of ten people already include organic products in their shopping cart.

Something similar happens with livestock, which guarantees the welfare of the animals at all times. Raised in the wild or with access to the open air, they are fed feed from organically grown crops to ensure that they do not ingest harmful substances. Nor are they given antibiotics.

All these factors have repercussions (for the better) in favor of the health of the planet… and of consumers. In fact, organic food can help meet at least eight of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approved by the United Nations in its Agenda 2030. These SDGs are a roadmap in favor of sustainability and the survival of future generations.

Major consumption in Spain

It is increasingly common to find these organic products in supermarkets, whose consumption is has multiplied in a few years. The latest Report on food consumption in Spain , prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, reveals that BIO foods already account for 3.6% of the total sales volume.

