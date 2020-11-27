Why the flexibility of e-learning platforms is vital in the new reality

Open source has been present in the information technology market for over 15 years, solutions such as Totara Learn have gradually impacted the education and business sectors. It was not until the pandemic arrived that most companies had to “go” to have an e-learning system to help them manage their training processes. When it comes to selecting an eLearning platform, aspects such as autonomy or flexibility of customization become more and more critical, where “open source” has become a major player, competing with strength with solutions. very solid owners. market.

A webinar sponsored by Actua Solutions and organized by RRHH Digital took place recently. This uncovered the reasons why large companies decided to work with open source solutions in order to meet high business demands. The online presentation was attended by Miquel Gmez (Glovo Global Training Manager), Margarita Gonzlez del Hierro (Genially Head Of Training) and Juan Jos Prieto (Director of Training and Direct Selling Development of Grupo Planeta). Here we leave a series of aspects revealed in the webinar that explain why the flexibility of e-learning platforms is vital in this new reality:

The “open source” concept has opened up a field of new perspectives in the technological world. One of them is that of economic profitability: investing a large amount of money in expensive systems leads to the subtraction of investments in other departments of the development area of ​​a platform, such as management and content development, gamification, training marketing, coaching etc.

2. Autonomy for the customer

The reality is more and more aimed at customers with maximum autonomy to manage their platform. But not only that, but the autonomy to decide if you want to host the technology in your infrastructure, how to integrate it with different databases, which vendor to work with without causing a problem. Full autonomy and freedom of development are a key aspect in meeting the new needs of organizations.

3. Adaptability to different corporate hierarchies

There are a wide variety of types of business organization charts. Unlike the classic hierarchical scheme, there are variations, like the matrix, in which the workflow is done based on two different aspects: functions and projects. The horizontal, rather than vertical, organization is the one that prevails in a company, Grupo Planeta, whose corporate nature required a very versatile platform such as Totara Learn to adapt to its hierarchies of positions, and thus train in a optimal employees of its communication channel. direct sale. “Working on a matrix basis is very difficult,” Juan Jos Prieto, Director of Training and Direct Selling Development at Grupo Planeta, told us during the webinar. “The work we did jointly between Actua Solutions, our systems department and our training department went hand in hand. The important thing was flexibility, and that the solution ended up adapting to your reality ”. After one year of finalizing its blended learning proposal with the operating platform, Grupo Planeta has generated a total of 1,000 registrations and 55,000 hours of training.

4. Organic integration between ecosystems

The integration of training ecosystems is essential in these times. The integration of the LMS with other systems such as CRMS, Zoom, gamification or Analytics is an important axis when it comes to optimizing the operation and transversality of a technological proposal.

5. Customization of features

A proprietary platform usually makes products with an integrated set of fixed features. The problem lies in the presentation of a question: what if I need to develop specific functionalities? At this point, this functionality will only be available if the owner of the technology provides the code directly to the developer. Many unknowns and many limitations are what they see, and they find a straightforward solution in a solution with an “open source” language.

6.optimal graphical adaptation of the LMS

One of the conflicts of aesthetic solutions is their limited versatility in visual terms. Brilliantly, I found maximum customization by working with a platform like Moodle with Actua Solutions. “There was a lot of effort to make everything the way we wanted,” says Margarita Gonzlez, general manager of the Cordoba company. “There is an important part of aesthetic customization in the project”, which was evident with the redesign of every little graphic detail existing in Genially Academy, its training platform for the end customer.

7. Custom reports

Reporting, or the generation of reports, is a point of great relevance when a company must share data with partners or collaborating companies. Realizing that this idea could not be realized with its previous proprietary training platform, Glovo was able to meet its reporting requirements, by implementing Totara Learn in collaboration with Actua Solutions. “In the previous platform we were working with, we had reporting problems, especially with regard to audiences. We report not only to the customer as such, but also to the partner and the distributor, ”says Miquel Gmez, Global Training Manager at Glovo. “The previous platform did not allow us to assign specific courses to people who offered services to the clients that we have.” Its work with Actua Solutions also enabled the company to obtain the desired branding on the training platform.