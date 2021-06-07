Why ‘World Food Safety Day’ is Celebrated, Learn What Food Safety and History Are – Whidbey Daily News

The main purpose of observing World Food Safety Day is to make people aware about safe and nutritious food. Food security means ensuring that everyone gets enough safe and nutritious food.

World Food Safety Day 2021

New Delhi. World Food Safety Day 2021: World Food Safety Day is celebrated around the world on June 7 every year. The main purpose of observing World Food Safety Day is to make people aware about safe and nutritious food. Every year thousands of people lose their lives because of not eating contaminated food. At the same time, many people suffer from serious diseases due to poor diet. In such a situation, the United Nations (UN) has entrusted the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with the responsibility of promoting food security.

Learn what food safety is

Food security means ensuring that everyone gets enough safe and nutritious food. Even today, in many countries, people get food that is not above quality. This diet makes people sick which is becoming a matter of concern for the whole world. Food safety plays an important role in ensuring that food stays safe at every stage of the food chain. According to WHO statistics, 1 in 10 people worldwide get sick after eating contaminated food.

Theme for this year

Every year a new theme i.e. theme is decided for this day. The theme of World Food Safety Day 2021 is ‘Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow’. The theme focuses on the production and consumption of safe foods. This year’s theme emphasizes food quality. Food security benefits both people, the planet and the economy immediately and in the long run. However, due to the epidemic coronavirus, virtually all of today’s events will be held.

History of World Food Security Day

World Food Safety Day was first observed on June 7, 2019. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018 in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization. The United Nations has not issued a theme for this year. Since then, this day has been held on June 7 every year. The World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization are working together in collaboration with other organizations in the field to celebrate World Food Safety Day.

