Wide support from the Spaniards for the seven years of the reign of Felipe VI which were fulfilled this Saturday

Posted: Friday June 18 2021 3:18 PM

Three out of four Spaniards positively value the seven years that King Felipe VI is in charge of the Head of State this Saturday. In addition, two out of three respondents consider that the role of the monarch has been adequate in view of the problems that affected King Emeritus, Juan Carlos I, as evidenced by the latest survey carried out by ‘Metroscopia’.

Almost four in five nationals – 79% of those questioned – consider that Felipe VI knows how to consolidate and defend parliamentary democracy within the limits of what the Constitution allows. The same percentage believe that the king is good at accepting criticism and disqualifications and 71% believe that he treats all political leaders equally regardless of their ideology.

A very large majority – nine out of ten, 89% – assures that the Head of State has had a good preparation for the post. 78% of those questioned believe that he represents Spain well in international relations and the same percentage think that the king inspires confidence.

As for Queen Letizia, 65% of Spaniards consider the execution of her work favorable. They believe Princess Eleanor will become Queen, and 83% say she will be sufficiently prepared to perform the duties assigned to her when the time comes.