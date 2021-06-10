wife cooks her husband’s penis: wife cuts her husband’s penis in brazil

Rio de Janeiro

A woman in Brazil has been arrested for the murder of her own husband. This woman is also accused of cutting and cooking her private parts after killing her husband. The accused woman, Dayane Cristina Rodrigues Machado, 33, was arrested by police in the Brazilian city of Sao Goncalo on June 7. It is alleged that this woman killed her husband during the separation debate.

There was an argument between the two over the separation

The case was reported to the police by the accused’s neighbors. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless, naked and mutilated body of a man named André. Officials said his wife had cut his penis and cooked it in soybean oil in a frying pan. They believe the crime took place around 4 a.m. when the couple argued over the separation.

Knife used in murder found on site

Police recovered a knife used to cut vegetables there. Police say the woman first killed her husband with this weapon. Later, he cut many parts of it. The arrested woman was charged with murder and desecration of the body.

The couple have a son and a daughter

According to reports, these two couples have lived together for 10 years in 12 years. But, for the past two years, they were living apart due to differences between them. Despite this, the two used to meet frequently. They have an eight year old son and a five year old daughter. It is not yet known where these children were at the time of the crime. It is said that they both ran a pizzeria together.

The fight started after going to the bar

According to the UOL news site, the couple went to a bar on the night of the crime. Where there was an argument between the two while drinking alcohol and eating something. The woman’s lawyer claimed that her husband André threatened to kill her. After which the wife killed her husband in self-defense. However, André’s sister Adriana Santos says the woman killed her brother to avenge the betrayal.