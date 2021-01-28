Will Corona stay in Nepal? For the first time after 4 months, there has been no death from Kovid – no health deaths due to Kovid 19 in Nepal for the first time since August

Kathmandu

For the first time since August last year, there have been no Kovid-19 deaths in Nepal in 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Population gave this information Thursday. So far, 2,020 deaths from Kovid-19 have occurred in the country. The ministry had reported three deaths from infection with the Corona virus on Wednesday, six on Tuesday and 10 deaths on Monday.

The ministry said there had been no deaths related to Kovid-19 in the past 24 hours in Nepal. The ministry said 213 new cases of corona virus infection have occurred in Nepal in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2.70,588.

As of Thursday, the number of patients undergoing Kovid-19 in the country was 3,203. According to the ministry, 2,655,365 people have so far recovered from the disease. In the past 24 hours, 296 people have been released. The cure rate of Kovid patients in Nepal is 98%.