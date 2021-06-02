Will Europe resell its AstraZeneca shares? – ScoopCube

The essentials Since the discovery of thrombosis cases after vaccination with AstraZeneca, it has been avoided by Europeans. Since the cans can theoretically be given or resold at the purchase price, could the European Union then start negotiations with buying countries?

What can Europe do with the tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that European women don’t seem to want?

As governments try to reassure their effectiveness and safety, stocks still seem to be waiting to be used.

The first solution to clearing these stocks was to open the AstraZeneca to anyone under the age of 55, but the Higher Health Agency ended this option in May; to explain a “tipping point of the ratio benefit / risk individually from 50-55 years of age”, reports BFM TV.

90 million cans of AstraZeneca ordered and outstanding

While the European Union announced the non-renewal of its order for AstraZeneca doses when it signed a new contract with Pfizer, 90 million doses of the vaccine are still expected after the initial order.

For the 27 countries of the Union, they either manage to use it for their people or they have to get rid of it.

Cans can be donated to third countries or sold (only for the purchase price). In practice, the Covax program, which redistributes vaccines to the poorest countries, has already given many doses.

30 million vaccine doses donated by France by the end of the year

In France, the President of the Republic announced that it would give the Covax program “at least 30 million doses of various vaccines by the end of the year”.

For Europe, this is an opportunity to feed Covax stocks as only 72 million cans have been shipped to 126 countries so far. As for the resale of cans, this would limit financial losses and allow third countries to benefit from the low tariffs negotiated by the European Union. It remains to be seen who the recipients will be …