Will group immunity return to normal from August?

Publication: Monday, May 17, 2021 2:50 PM

Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly said Spain will be granted group immunity in August. The executive proposes that, by then, 70% of the population be vaccinated, which will be essential to fight the virus. However, that will not mean the end of all restrictions and a return to normalcy.

José Luis Barranco, doctor of preventive medicine and public health at the Reina Sofía de Córdoba hospital, values ​​in this regard: “There is no unequivocal calculation that says that from now on fétén. is not all or nothing: this does not mean that if I reach 70% yes, but if I reach 69.9%, no ”.

In this sense, the president of the Spanish Vaccination Association (AEV), Amós García Rojas, asserts that “it will not be that you suddenly reach this blanket, touch the whistle and there is a sudden change in the forms that characterized our It will be a process in which there will be things that will stay forever, such as hand washing. “

The vice-president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, Óscar Zurriaga, assures us that “we could not speak of group immunity even if we had 90% immunized if the remaining 10% were all together in another place. that it was not. realized So talking about a percentage is only an estimate, the better, the better. ”

The masks, on the horizon

Oscar Zurriaga thinks that from 50% of the vaccination one could speak of relaxation, but “the problem is to create a precedent which helps everyone to stick to it, whether they are vaccinated or not. Obviously, those who do not are unvaccinated should not be. without restrictions, but those vaccinated could also transmit the virus. “

Amós García Rojas stresses that “eventually, and as a first step, the masks will be removed for people vaccinated in open and ventilated spaces, although they must be kept in closed spaces. Oscar Zurriaga considers that” this should be the measure which should stay longer “depending on the situation:” If you are in the middle of the mountain it obviously doesn’t make sense, even if you are in a crowded place, even if it is outside it would be practice to keep it, ”he argues.

Some autonomous communities like Catalonia or Galicia have already put the debate on the use of masks on the table. Some jurisdictions consider that if actions continue as planned, they could be a thing of the past in a few months – at least in the open air.