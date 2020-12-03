Will I be able to go to my autonomous community for Christmas? How many people can I have dinner with? Responses to the health plan

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 6:36 a.m.

It’s one of the most worrying issues now that Christmas is approaching, if we can reunite with our families and travel to our cities. Questions to which the Interterritorial Health Council answered and which the Minister of Health summed up with one sentence: “We stay at home and avoid all trips that are not essential”. However, there are exceptions.

Can you travel? Yes, but be careful, only for justified reasons

Between December 23 and January 6, you will not be able to enter or leave the Autonomous Communities and Ceuta and Melilla except to “go to the places of habitual residence of relatives or close friends” or other cases provided for in the decree of ‘state of alarm’ The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are exempt from these limitations. You can leave in exceptional cases such as assistance to health centers, care for the elderly, dependents or vulnerable, renewal of permits or exams, among other exemptions.

And can I have dinner with my family? Yes, without exceeding the maximum

For the holidays of December 24, 25, 31 and January 1, meetings can be of a maximum of 10 people, except in the case of cohabitants. In addition, at these meetings, people belonging to a “maximum of two” coexistence groups may meet, although it is recommended that only one be formed. The rest of the days, the maximum authorized number of meetings will be fixed by what is established in each autonomous community.

Who is considered a “close friend”? That said the minister

Salvador Illa replied: “Everyone understands what we want to say”. The Ministry of Health considers that it is necessary to allow “a relative or a close person, even if they do not have a defined family link”, if they share a “particular efficiency”, to allow the possibility of spending these days together. “Just that,” Illa remarked.

Children, do they finally count? Yes

Yes, finally the children count in the final count. In other words, the maximum of 10 also includes minors.

Can the students go home? Yes, with caution

In this case, it is recommended to limit social interactions and to take extreme preventive measures 10 days before returning home. Once at home, it is recommended to limit contact, to respect their conviviality bubble and to interact especially outdoors, rather than indoors.

Is the curfew changing? Yes, only two days

The health document indicates that the nights of December 24 and 31, the curfew is no later than 1:30. Although at all times the Minister of Health has recommended that everyone stay home as soon as possible, Health notes that under no circumstances will this extension be used to travel to various social gatherings.

Will there be rooster mass? Yes no songs

The capacity established in each community for confined spaces will be maintained during the celebration of religious ceremonies. Of course, you are strongly advised to avoid singing, recommending the use of pre-recorded music instead. Likewise, physical manifestations of devotion or tradition (kisses, contact with images, sculptures, etc.) should be avoided, replacing them with others that do not pose a risk to health. people who attend nocturnal celebrations, such as Rooster Mass, do not. They will be exempted from complying with the regulations relating to the restriction of the free movement of persons at night. For this reason, it is recommended to offer telematics or television services as an alternative.

And the parade of the three kings? Yes, although different

Between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021, communities will not allow face-to-face events to be held with a large number of people. It is therefore recommended that events such as the Three Kings Parade take place statically.

Are the shops and restaurants open? Yes

Shops and restaurants will be governed by the capacity and timetable rules in force in each autonomous community. In bars and restaurants, it is recommended to put on the mask when you are not eating or drinking. Regarding purchases, the advice is to organize them in advance to avoid crowds.

Can residents leave health centers? Yes

It is recommended that in cases where residents of residential social health centers make a longer outing for the Christmas holidays, these be limited to one address and maintain a stable coexistence bubble. During readmission, it is advisable to perform a diagnostic test for active infection and the days after readmission, vigilance and prevention measures will be taken to the extreme.