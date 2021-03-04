Will I be able to travel to Madrid at Easter? What if I am vaccinated?

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 10:58

The government and the autonomous communities are working on a joint plan of restrictions for the Easter holidays. They want to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, like the one that occurred after Christmas, when historic numbers of infections and deaths were recorded.

Even if, in the absence of less than a month for this festive period, the measures that will be imposed are not yet known or if, ultimately, all the regions will follow the same line. For the moment, the Community of Madrid is the only one to oppose the confinement of its territory on the perimeter.

In the absence of official confirmation, below we explain the restrictions that have been put on the table and answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

Will I be able to travel at Easter?

Everything indicates that at Easter, there will be no freedom of movement on the national territory, therefore travel will not be allowed. Most of the Autonomous Communities undertake to limit themselves to the perimeter and not to allow entry into and exit from their territory, except for justified reasons of force majeure.

The Community of Madrid is however in favor of free movement through Spain at the beginning of April. The regional president believes that with this epidemiological situation “it does not make sense to close”, despite the fact that it has been shown that confinements are one of the few measures that help to curb the spread of the virus and that it is one of the communities most affected by the pandemic.

The Canary Islands executive also wants entry and exit from the archipelago to be allowed, although its president, Ángel Torres, has already announced that in the coming weeks he will toughen measures so that the incidence does not increase. not or that cases are triggered. . In his opinion, for the moment “the figures are not given” to impose limits of perimeter. So far, the island government has requested PCR tests to enter its territory.

What if I am vaccinated?

It is an option that the vice-president of the government of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has put on the table to allow vaccinated people to move throughout the national territory.

But for the moment, he was left alone to defend this idea, because even President Díaz Ayuso assured that in the Madrid executive this possibility had not been raised.

The other communities do not consider either this idea which, anyway, seems to be dismissed by Health; When the COVID passport was raised, it was always emphasized that it will not discriminate against those who have not yet received the injection.

If I cannot travel, will I be able to return to my place of residence?

Yes, with the current restrictions – even if there are perimeter limits – you can return to your usual place of residence if you have moved for work, school, health or other causes of force majeure. However, it should be noted that the government will ask university students not to return home to avoid increasing sources of contagion.

Will home meetings be allowed?

The draft proposal, to which laSexta had access, advises against social gatherings between non-cohabitants at home, considering it as a major source of contagion. Until now, most Spanish communities do not allow this type of meeting. Likewise, the possibility of prohibiting meetings of more than 4 or 6 people in public and private spaces is being studied. This is another measure that is already applied in almost all regions.

Will there be any changes to the curfew?

The state of alarm decree establishes that nighttime mobility restrictions are between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. and between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Each regional executive has a curfew according to their needs. health matter. Although the Health proposal envisages the possibility of having the same schedule throughout the national territory, it wants mobility to be limited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid night trips.