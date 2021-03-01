Will India buy Russia’s main battle tank? Russian T-14 Armata tank capable of detecting targets without crew participation

Russia is engaged in preparations for its deadly T-14 tank armata. According to Russian media, the world’s most powerful tank, the Armata, is now capable of firing at its target without a crew. This is considered to be related to the preparations for the future Russian war. In fact, after the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Norgono Karabakh region, the usefulness of the tanks began to be questioned. Many experts claim that tanks can be easily targeted during the war in the days to come. The heavy weight causes many difficulties in the operation and maintenance of the tanks. However, many countries, including the United States and Russia, still introduce a large number of tanks into their army. India also ordered the manufacture of 118 Arjun MK-1A main battle tank units a few days ago.

The armata T-14 tank can be operated by remote control

The T-14 Armata tank was recently tested via a remote control. In which his crew seated in the distance operated this tank well by remote control. Thanks to the remote control, the crew of this tank will be safe outside the range of hundreds of liters of fuel and tanks. Indeed, we often see that a short circuit or negligence leads to a fire in the fuel or explosives in the tank and the crew must bear the weight. However, neither enemy anti-tank missiles nor any accident would pose a threat to these pilots when operating this tank from a distance.

Can target tanks without unmanned enemies

Citing military construction sources, Russian news agency Sputnik said the T-14 Armata tank on the battlefield is capable of finding and destroying its targets without the presence of the crew. During this test, the T-14 successfully destroyed its targets. This is the first time in Russian military history that a crew seated in the distance has tested a remotely operated tank. After which, it is said that the gunner of this tank can sit away from the enemy area and target them. This can prevent the loss of human life during war.

Can lock multiple targets at once

The Russian T-14 Armata’s Fire Control System (FCS) has a digital catalog. Thanks to which the special signature of enemy tanks, armored vehicles and helicopters can be detected. Thanks to the on-board computer facilities of the Artificial Intelligence Elements machine, this reservoir is able to independently find its target. After having recognized several targets simultaneously, this tank can fire on its target in priority. Russian media claim that no other tank with such capability is with no country.

How dangerous is the T-14 Armata tank?

The T-14 Armata tank is the main battle tank (MBT) of the Russian army. Operating at a maximum speed of 80 km / h, the tank weighs around 55 tons. This tank was first built in 2015. Since then, these tanks have been exhibited several times during the parade of the Russian army. The Russian Armata is considered a new generation tank, equipped with a 125 mm Smoothbor gun, capable of firing shells at the rate of 10 to 12 rounds per minute. An anti-aircraft missile can also be fired from this tank, which is capable of shooting down low-flying enemy objects such as helicopters or small drones. So far, only 20 units of this tank have been built. However, the Russian military is also using the updated version T-15 Armata.

Russia deploys deadly terminator tank

Russia has deployed its undeniable target BMPT-72 termination tank in the Baltic Sea amid mounting tensions with the United States. The tank is capable of firing shells as well as enemy helicopters and planes at low speed. These tanks are deployed in the Central Military District of Russia. This tank is manufactured by the Russian company Uralvagonzavod. Known as the Terminator, this tank provides close support to its other companion tanks and ordered combat vehicles in urban battles. Due to which enemies, helicopters, drones, or other low-flying planes cannot target. The BMPT-72 tank was first shown at the Russian Arms Expo in 2013.

Terminator showed his strength in Syria

The Terminator tank is a combat-proof weapon. In other words, the mastery of this tank has been proven even on the battlefield. Russia deployed it to the war-torn areas of Syria in 2017. The tank appeared in these photos when Syrian President Bashar Assad met with the head of Russian General Valery Gerasimov at Hemmim Airport in Syria. The main weapons of the Terminator tank include a 130mm Ataka-30 missile launcher with two 30mm 2 A42 automatic cannons. While the other weapons of this tank are two 30mm AG-17D grenade launchers and PKTM machine guns. 7.62 mm. This tank is built on the chassis of the famous Russian T-72 main battle tank. T-72 tanks are in use in many countries around the world, including Russia and India. Many countries including India also manufacture this tank in their own country under license.