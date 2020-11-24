Will it be mandatory to be vaccinated against the coronavirus? That said the government’s vaccination plan

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:45 AM

Vaccination against the coronavirus, will it be compulsory or not? This is another of the debates that opened after announcing that in January the population could start to be vaccinated, starting with the groups at risk.

When vaccines protect a percentage of the population between 66 and 75%, herd immunity will have been achieved, according to Health, but the October barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) found that 43.8% of Spaniards would not be willing to get the vaccine immediately, compared to 40.2% who would. And this rejection had increased by 3.5 points in one month.

Has the government considered using compulsory vaccination?

“It is a scenario that should not be excluded, but I do not think it is necessary”, replied a few days ago the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, convinced that “the public will react well”.

In principle, then, it will not be compulsory for the whole population: “Experts recommend that it is not compulsory because it could be counterproductive”, said the minister, who argued that there is already a high level of awareness on the part of citizens. this will allow the vaccine to be well received by the population, which “will suffice”.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, also recalled after the CIS survey that Spain has one of the “best vaccine coverage in the world” and trusted the citizens who maintain “these generous criteria ”which until now has made unnecessary

Would there be legal coverage in Spain for compulsory vaccination, if applicable?

Yes, under two laws: one of April 1980 which modifies the fundamental law of health of 1944 and another of 1986, the organic law of special public health measures.

This law of 1986 establishes that the health authorities can adopt the necessary treatments in the event of “danger to the health of the population” and give them the means to apply the measures “considered necessary” in the event of “risk of a transmissible nature”. ‘a contagious disease.

For its part, the 1980 law, designed for smallpox, diphtheria and typhus, authorized the imposition of vaccination for “all other infections” in the face of an “epidemic state”. Without more regulation than that, there are precedents: In November 2010, a judge in Grenada ordered 35 minors to be vaccinated against measles due to an epidemic.

And even for COVID-19 there is already an autonomous community that has taken the first step: the PP of Galicia, which governs by absolute majority, registered this Thursday in the Autonomous Parliament a proposal to reform the 2008 health law which will allow the imposition of minimum fines of 1,000 euros on anyone who refuses to be vaccinated.