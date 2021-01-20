will last until May 31 and the ban on shooting

Agreement for the extension of ERTE: it will be extended until May 31 and the ban on shooting remains intact

The government has concluded a new agreement with sponsorship and social workers for a further extension of the ERTE from February 1 to May 31, under conditions similar to those existing until now. In the new extension, dismissal will remain prohibited, although businessmen, led by the CEOE, will continue to ask for flexibility in this regard, which will be left to the decision of European judges, according to information from ElEconomista. In addition, you will not be able to distribute dividends and work overtime. Among the demands of social workers accepted by the government, the system will be streamlined to save paperwork.

The agreement contemplates the extension of all temporary work regulation files (ERTE) based on COVID 19-related causes. This is the third extension of temporary work regulation files since the start of the pandemic .

Here are the keys to the new extension of ERTEs linked to COVID-19:

1. Protection maintenance

Within these ERTEs, exemptions are again recognized for companies that own them and belong to sectors with a high rate of case coverage and a low rate of resumption of activity, although more generous objective criteria are used. to determine these sectors, which gives rise to the incorporation of a new CNAE, which implies that companies employing nearly 50,000 additional workers are protected.

ERTEs retain flexibility in their application.

2. New ERTE

The possibility is expressly provided for companies which are concerned by restrictions which prevent or limit their activity to request from the labor authority an ERTE of limitations or impediments in terms of processing and requirements identical to those of the III Agreement. social protection of employment.

The Covid ERTE based on economic, technical, organizational and production (ETOP) causes can continue to benefit both from the simplification of procedures provided for in article 23 of Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 and from the possibility, which does not exist in its ordinary regulations, to deal with an extension by presenting an agreement to this effect with the union or the union representation before the labor authority.

3. Simplification of procedures

Companies holding an ERTE due to impediment or limitations, authorized before or during the validity of this rule, will not have to request and process a new file before the labor authority to move from one to the other to access derived exemptions a modulation of health restrictions that make them place a barrier to the activity of a limitation to this, or vice versa.

They just need to send a communication in this regard to the labor authority which issued the corresponding resolution to the ERTE of which it is the owner, and to the workers’ representation, to access the services. It is also not necessary for them to send a new collective request for benefits to the SEPE.

4. Support measures

The commitment to maintain employment is maintained, in the terms in which it is included in Royal Decree-Law 30/2020, which implies that companies, once the 6-month safeguard period has been derived from the rules prior to said provision and that which meets the benefits referred to in said royal decree (other period of 6 months), undertake, in exchange for the benefits of the exemptions regulated in the new standard, to maintain employment for a further period of 6 months duration.

The limits on the distribution of dividends and on fiscal transparency, the limits on the performance of overtime and the outsourcing of the activity, the prohibition of dismissal and the interruption of temporary contracts are maintained.

5. Protection mechanisms

The exemption from the waiting period will continue to apply, with the counter at zero, an increase from 50% to 70% of the percentage for calculating the regulatory base for those who have consumed 180 days of benefits, the benefits applicable to workers on permanent leave (including extraordinary benefit), improving the protection of those affected by ERTE with part-time contracts

6. Applicable exemptions

The ERTE typologies with exemptions until May 31st include:

Ultra-protected areas. These sectors, indicated in the attached CNAE code list and their value chain, will benefit from exemptions of 85% for companies with less than 50 workers and 75% for those with 50 or more. The exemptions will be the same for suspended workers and those returning to their jobs. This list was enlarged on December 22 and now new sectors are entering it (5530 -campsites and parking for caravans-, 7734 – rental of means of navigation- 9604-physical maintenance activity-), while three others (1393 – Manufacture of rugs -, 2431-cold drawn- and 3220 -Manufacture of musical instruments-)

Companies whose CNAE between the end of April and the end of December did not find any activity in a percentage lower than 70% and with a percentage of subsidiaries covered by ERTE higher than 15% were included in this list.

Companies which are prevented from carrying out their activity in one of their work centers due to administrative restrictions to fight against the pandemic can apply for an “prevention ERTE”. These companies will benefit from an exemption from their social contributions during the closing period and until May 31, 2021, which will be 100% of the commercial contribution during the closing period and until May 31 if they are under 50 workers and 90% if they have 50 or more workers. ERTE limitation. Companies or entities that see the development of their activity limited in some of their work centers as a result of decisions or measures taken by the authorities can request an “ERTE due to limitations” from the labor authority. In this case, the exemptions will be decreasing until May 31, further stressing that they will start at 100% in February for companies with less than 50 employees and at 90% for those with 50 or more employees.

Currently, there are 704,000 people at ERTE, 450,000 of whom are in one of the modalities that lead to social security exemptions. Some 193,000 people were at ERTE in ultra-protected sectors, while another 49,800 in its value chain were protected by this mechanism.

In prevention ERTE there are 32,000 protected persons and 175,000 other persons were under the limitation ERTE figure as of January 18. In these cases, there is a logical oscillation in the number of persons protected, as they adapt to the administrative restrictions that are approved. Apart from the modalities of RD 30/2020, and without exemption from social security, there are still 254,000 people. These modalities are in continuous decline.

