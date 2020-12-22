Will Prime Minister Oli bet on the dissolution of Parliament? Nepalese Communist Party could be torn apart today – Nepalese Communist Party may split today, Kp Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda Relations News

In Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli seems to be betting on the dissolution of Parliament. The strongest opposition to his decision is that of his own Nepalese Communist Party (NCP). Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who heads the party’s opposition faction, has opened a front against Oli. It is believed that due to the political instability in the country, the Nepalese Communist Party, which is at a crossroads, may be split into two factions today. One of which will be headed by Prime Minister Oli, while the other will be headed by Prachanda.

The Communist Party of Nepal will be split into two factions today

The formal split can be announced within the ruling NCP party at two meetings of the party’s cabinet committee on Tuesday. PM Oli and Prachanda can attend this meeting. According to sources, at the first meeting called at 9 a.m. under the chairmanship of Oli, it could also be decided to expel Prachanda from the party. While Prachanda can show Oli a way out of the party at the second meeting called in the afternoon.

Not Oli-rapt, he will be the new president of the NCP

According to sources, in the afternoon meeting, PM Oli may be removed from the party and Madhav Kumar Nepal may become the new party chairman. Many senior leaders have openly stated that their party is currently facing an existential crisis. The end of the long-standing political impasse may persist even after the party is split.

How the Nepalese Communist Party became

The Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) was formed in 2018 by Prime Minister Oli and former Prime Minister Prachanda. Previously, Prachanda’s party was named the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), while Oli’s faction was named the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist). The two parties merged to form the Communist Party of Nepal or the Communist Party of Nepal.

How the differences started in Oli Prachanda

The differences between the two parties started to worsen from mid-2020 when Prachanda accused Oli of running the government without the party’s advice. After which, the agreement was reached after several rounds of meetings between the two letters. However, this peace in the party did not last long and there was a resurgence of the cabinet split. Ollie reshuffled his cabinet in October without Prachanda’s consent. He had appointed many people to several committees inside and outside the party without speaking to other leaders. Other than cabinet positions between the two leaders, there was no consensus between the two factions on the appointment of ambassadors and various constitutional and other positions.

Dahl wanted to return his special role as Home Secretary

Prime Minister Oli wanted to change the portfolio of some of his cabinet leaders and make him a minister again, but Prachanda was firmly against it. Prachanda wished that the post of Minister of the Interior of the country be given to Janardan Sharma. In addition, Dahal wants the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to be assigned to one of its leaders. While Oli did not want to assign this position to the Prachanda special at any price.