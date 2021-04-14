will start counting when the victim turns 35

Publication: Wednesday April 14, 2021 11:02 PM

The political parties have agreed to extend the statute of limitations for serious offenses of child abuse by five years, that is, after the victim is 35 years old and not 30 years old, as provided for in the draft law on child abuse. protection of minors. Childhood in the face of violence approved this Thursday by the Congress of Deputies.

The PSOE, United We Can, PP, Ciudadanos, Bildu, Grupo Plural, BNG, Más País and the Republican group have agreed by a transactional amendment to raise the age of the victim to 35 years, because the complaints, when they are produced, are usually appear by the victim around this age.

Until now, the statute of limitations has started at 18, so most of the crimes reported have gone unpunished. Victims of abuse and social entities had warned of the importance of further extending this period, even calling for it to be placed at 40 years, to corner abusers who usually commit ill-treatment and abuse against people. minors at or near their home.

The plenary session of Congress will approve this Thursday the law protecting children against violence to send it to the Senate, where it will have to be debated again to complete its treatment. The law comes to plenary with consensual improvements from the Commission for Social Rights and Comprehensive Disability Policies, where 200 amendments from different groups and over 60 transactional were incorporated into the approved report, which received the vote against Vox and PNV and the abstention of the Republican Group and EH Bildu.

However, organizations for the defense of children, victims and some parties believe that this can be further improved, for example by changing recognition as “agents of authority” in social services, as this could lead to lack of support. defense of families before the administration, in the event of withdrawal of guardianship in the event of abandonment.

The text put to the vote in the Lower House strengthens the right of the child to be informed, and not just listened to, in administrative and judicial processes and to lodge a personal and direct complaint. In addition, after its passage to the Commission, the law is endowed with a gender perspective, eliminating approaches such as the parental alienation syndrome (PAS) and integrating measures of the State Pact against gender violence.

They were ultimately left out, due to the lack of support from the Socialist Group, United We Can’s proposals not to allow minors to participate in bullfighting shows and schools and only in the event of deportations. families with children, adequate housing solutions are offered and psychosocial support.

The legislative initiative sent to Parliament from social rights broadens the definition of violence, pursues crimes committed via the Internet, creates specialized units in the security forces and organs, a central information register, an aid coordinator social protection and protection in educational centers and promotes the training of judges. and prosecutors.